The best indoor and outdoor decorations for Halloween 2022.

Halloween is almost here, so it’s time to get your house ready for all things spooky.

If you’re planning on hosting a hauntingly good party for family and friends, or you’re looking forward to a scary night in with the kids, or you simply want to make your home look more inviting . . . or should that be terrifying . . . for trick or treaters, then you’re going to need some decorations.

We’ve pulled together some of the best indoor and outdoor decorations from Tesco, Morrisons and Argos so you can make every part of your home look truly scary.

Amscan Giant Spider With Web £18.00 Buy now Buy now Get your Halloween party guests all tangled up in this giant rope spider web and set the mood for the spooky delights that await them in the rest of your home. The cost is £18, but if you have a clubcard it can be yours for £15. This product is only available for delivery between October 20 and 31. Dimensions: H43cm x W40cm x D10cm

Tesco Light Uptwig Tree £7.00 Buy now Buy now This light up LED tree, which is operated by batteries, has all the right dark colours to make it the perfect way to add mood lighting to your Halloween party. The dark browns and oranges are not only creepy colours, however, they’re also autumnal colours which means that this decoration could be very cost effective and look at home in your house long after 31 October. Dimensions: H42cm x W11cm x D11cm

10 LED Peg String Lights £5.00 Buy now Buy now Add an eerie glow to your home with these LED lights. Hang your picture anywhere with these peg fairy lights, simply clip the pegs over your image and create a spooky display. Perhaps you can put up pictures of Halloween’s past. They’re also perfect to pack away at the end of the season to re-use year after year, and they don’t have to be used exclusively for Halloween either - you could bring them out for every season and change the ambience simply by changing the photos which is perfect in these cost-saving times. This product is only available for delivery between 28 October 28 and 16 December.

Amscan Light Up Skull £5.00 Buy now Buy now Create the best Halloween theme with this simple but effective resin glowing skull head. Guests will know they are in for a ‘dead’ good time when they see this. This product is only available for delivery between October 3 and 27. Dimensions: H11cm x W10cm x D12.5cm

Amscan Halloween Chalkboard Sign £4.00 Buy now Buy now Countdown the days to Halloween with this chalkboard sign, and then on the day you could use it as part of your party games, or simply ask guests to leave you a spooky message or drawing. This product is only available for delivery between 20 and 31 October.

Morrisons Halloween Projector Globe £12.00 Buy now Buy now Set the mood at your party, ready for telling your best scary stories with this light up projector globe. It’s also a cost effective and easy decoration choice a it requires next to no effort from you - all you have to do is press the switch. So, it’s also really useful if you end up having a last minute ghoulish gathering. Requires 3AA batteries.

Disney NBC Jack Stacking Pumpkins £18.00 Buy now Buy now This light up Jack Skellington pumpkin stack is a must for all fans of Tim Burton’s classic Halloween film Nightmare Before Christmas. The perfect decoration to add some spooky mood lighting either inside or outside your home. Dimensions: H45.7, W21.5, D21.5cm Batteries included.

Premier Large Pumpkin String Lights With Battery £17.00 Buy now Buy now A must-have for Halloween, these pumpkin string lights add a touch of fun as well as spookiness. The great thing about these lights as they will still look great as a decoration during the day, but it’s when they are lit up at night that they will look their best and provide that scary glow. Battery operated so perfect to display wherever you need. Batteries not included.

Argos Home Giant Skull £30.00 Buy now Buy now Perfect for parties and trick-or-treat doorway decorations, this large creepy character has super lifelike features. At 43 cm tall, he’ll make a great spooky focal point for any room and would also be great for practical jokes too. Pop him in the bathroom, or the living room and your friends will have the scare of the season.

Hanging Prison Character £32.99 Buy now Buy now Quick and easy to hang from the ceiling, in the entranceway, or the window, this super scary prisoner decoration has a spooky, unnerving face that has bright eyes and a creepy ‘smile’. Just to add an extra element of fear, it also has light-up eyes that glow in the dark, makes sounds, and moves to scare your Halloween party guests and any trick or treaters.

1.8M Inflatable Halloween Decoration Ghost LED with Fan - White £35.09 Buy now Buy now Give your visitors a fun fright during Halloween night with this inflatable ghost. Standing at 1.8m when fully blown up, it is made from durable and weather-resistant polyester, making it safe to use outdoors. It’s a great addition for any parties you might have planned. Inside there are three LED lights, providing a subtle glow, creating an eerie effect when the ghost floats about, making it extra spooky and fun. It’s easy to put up and take down too: simply plug in switch off and it will inflate deflate in a matter of moments.

Animated Pumpkin Ground Breaker £39.99 Buy now Buy now Make your garden just as haunted as your house with this utterly horrifying outdoor decoration. This terrifying witch is perfect for your front garden, as it gives the illusion that it’s breaking through the ground to greet your Halloween guests or trick or treaters. The ornament also has light up and sound elements with additional movement to complete the look.

Handcuffed Reaper Decoration - Silver £22.99 Buy now Buy now With distressed white and grey robes, a screaming face and harrowing outstretched hands, this skull reaper is ready to grab your guests and give them a real fright this Halloween. Why not place it just inside the front door to greet your guests with a Halloween twist, or perhaps position it in some hidden nook for the ultimate creepy Halloween effect. Battery operated functions mean that you can place the reaper anywhere in your home with no worries about where to plug it in. Even if your guests can’t see it, they’ll hear it as creepy sound effects and light up eyes and hands mean it’s even scarier in the dark.

Clown Groundbreaker £9.99 Buy now Buy now Don’t let the brightly coloured design of this groundbreaker fool you, it is a strangely unnerving clown character. It’s sure to scare your guests as it bursts through your garden. Not only does this ornament look creepy, but it also lights up to add to the haunted house feel.