I tried the Soundcore Liberty 4 Noise Cancelling earbuds and was surprised by the high spec offered at an affordable price.

I'd been promising myself a pair of earbuds for ages but, as I suspect many parents find, things I want frequently slip down the list in favour of unexpected bills and things for the kids. Particular when we're talking about something as pricey as earbuds - at least the ones which actually do a decent job.

That was until I found the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC earbuds - with an exceptionally high spec with a surprisingly low price point, I thought they had to be worth a try.

I'd wanted a pair of earbuds for everything from listening to podcasts while doing the housework, to sneaking an episode of something in bed before lights out. Noise cancelling was high on my list of priorities, proving invaluable in a busy household with two young children and a husband who likes listening to rock music - loud.

And the Liberty 4s really deliver on their promise to "reduce noise by up to 98.5%" with their advanced noise cancelling system, and while I haven't carried out any scientific testing of this claim, I can certainly confirm listening to music and speech while doing the hoovering is absolutely possible.

Set up was simple, which came as no surprise coming from Soundcore - already a fan of their over ear Space One headphones and their Sleep A20 earbuds, the Soundcore App has made getting their products from box to your ears an absolute doddle.

I particularly like how easy it is to pair with my phone via Bluetooth, along with the super-long battery life - you can listen for 10 hours or 50 hours with the case, plus a 10 minute fast charge will give you four hours to tide you over until you can give it a full power up. Simplifying things further, they boast wireless charging too.

Having used these for watching TV, listening to music and podcasts, and taking calls, the sound is really good - I used Soundcore's HearID feature that tests your hearing and creates a custom sound profile for your ears. For those who prefer to choose their own settings there's also a fully adjustable EQ or 22 presets to match to your particular preferences. I don't have time for tinkering though so the HearID is a Godsend for me.

I've yet to test out the water resistance of the Liberty 4 NC earbuds but with the weather currently taking a turn for the worse - I'm glad they also come with that feature.

On a less techy subject, but equally important in my mind, is comfort. They sit well in the ear and there's no fear they will come loose and fall out. On a few occasions I have worn them for several hours - housework with primary aged children can drag on a bit - and they haven’t felt uncomfortable, even after prolonged use.

And for pure vanity, they don't look half bad either. I have them in the light blue colour but they also come in pastel pink and navy blue, along with the more traditional clear white and velvet black. I love the case with its rounded corners, it feels like a little pebble in your hand, and is small enough to slip into a pocket and doesn't take up much room in my handbag either.

The cherry on the cake is the pulsing blue light that comes on when you open the case. Perhaps not completely necessary but definitely a 'nice to have' as far as I'm concerned!

The Soundcore Liberty 4 NC earbuds really do offer a lot of bang for your buck and other earbuds offering the same spec have a much higher cost attached. These Liberty 4s however are currently retailing at an unbelievably cheap, discounted price of £54.99 on the Soundcore website right now.

I'm not a tech expert, but I do love my music, and can vouch for how good it sounds through Soundcore's Liberty 4 NC earbuds. Everything else they offer is largely an added bonus for me, but ones I'm more than happy to find in this cute blue package. So if you're looking for high spec at a low price, I would definitely recommend you consider the Liberty 4s.