Treats for dogs and cats this Amazon Prime Day | StockSnap/Pixabay

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

There’s some great bargains on dog and cat food this Amazon Prime Day, so it’s a good time to stock up before the deals expire.

Our picks for dogs

Stock up on food for your canine companion with this deal on WINALOT Sunday Dinner Mixed in Gravy Wet Dog Food which is 36% off at £10.29 for 40 servings.

There’s a 32% off deal this Lily's Kitchen Puppy Dry Dog Food with Chicken, Salmon & Peas Grain-Free Recipe 1kg at £6.39.

Or you could bulk buy Lily's Kitchen Adult Dry Dog Food Chicken & Duck Grain-Free Recipe with a 7kg bag for £43.89 - making 24% saving.

And we spotted a 40% deal for hypoallergenic dry dog food, with the James Wellbeloved Adult Small Breed Lamb & Rice 1.5 kg Bag at £8.49.

You can save 34% on 112 PEDIGREE DentaStix Daily Dental Chews for £25.89. This product has a high 4.8 out of 5 rating on Amazon from more than 10,000 reviews, so it’s a real hit with dog owners.

Our picks for cats

For your feline friend, you can get 42% off a 6kg bag of Purina ONE Adult Dry Cat Food Rich in Chicken for £20.79.

And you can stock up with 44% savings on Felix As Good As It Looks Meat And Fish Cat Food with 120 pouches for £32.39.

For your older cat there’s 49% off James Wellbeloved Senior Grain-Free Chicken in Jelly - it includes 12 pouches of hypoallergenic wet cat food for £9.01. And the same brand has a version for kittens which is 52% off - the James Wellbeloved Junior Fish 1.5 kg Bag is £10.09.

You can save 38% on these Scrumbles Gnashers for Cats, Chicken Dental Bites. They’re described as ‘guilt-free dental cat treats’ and you can buy a pack of eight for £7.99.

Or these bestselling Dreamies Cat Treats with Tempting Chicken are 62% off at £5.99 for eight pouches.

Our picks for rabbits and guineas

We mustn't forget those smaller creatures, and there’s deals to be had for owners of rabbits and guinea pigs too.

You can get 17% off Wagg Twitch Guinea Pig Food 10kg for £13.89.

And there’s 44% off the Rosewood Naturals ‘I Love Hay’ Forage Cube, Treat & Toy for Small Animals for £5.59. This is suitable for rabbits, guinea pigs, chinchillas, degus, hamsters, mice, and gerbils.

You can also save 20% on rabbit chew toys with TOKAYIFE Rabbit Treats Natural Timothy Hay Sticks which are suitable for rabbits, chinchillas, guinea pigs, hamsters and hedgehogs. Buy a pack of 20 for £6.39.