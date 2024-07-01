Sam Tutty and Dujonna Gift star in Two Strangers(Carry a cake across New York) at Criterion Theatre | Criterion Theatre

I went to see the romantic comedy which has been named the cheapest musical theatre ticket on average in the West End and extended until August 31.

Even before this London West End musical starts, there’s a spark of something different about new rom com Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), and it’s not just the long title. A lonely attention-grabbing suitcase revolves around an airport carousel near huge piles of luggage on stage, raising plenty of chuckles as the audience take their seats

When the show does get going, the laughs come thick and fast in this refreshing and very Gen Z romance. However old you are, don’t let that put you off as this uplifting feel-good show feels completely out of the ordinary and likeable regardless of age.

Two Strangers at Criterion Theatre in London was getting high praise even before it was named as the cheapest show to see in the West End this Summer with average ticket prices just £17.90. That’s a steal considering it also stars one of the hottest British actors of the moment, Sam Tutty.

Tutty won an Olivier Award for best actor in a musical for his leading role in hit musical Dear Evan Hansen and was also in Hollyoaks for a time. I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets another award nod for this too, especially as there are only the two actors in this production, Tutty and dynamic Dujonna Gift.

The premise of the story is about two twentysomethings who are thrown together in New York over a dizzingly eventful 48 hours. Dougal, played by Tutty, is the laidback, carefree British guy heading to the Big Apple for his dad’s second wedding, although his father left before he was born.

Helping to calm his nerves is Robin, the sister of the bride, who has been sent to meet him at the airport. She is a cynical New Yorker, not in the mood for his puppy-like enthusiasm to do tourist trips to see the Statue of Liberty and Home Alone filming sites. She’s also obviously hiding some kind of tension with her sister in the lead up to the big day.

Dougal is wonderfully quirky and charismatic and it’s the age-old story of opposites attract in this charming musical. Yet there’s much more to this musical that’s become a word of mouth hit across London’s theatreland.

There’s secrets, hopes and fears all yet to be revealed in a somewhat emotional rollercoaster. Accompanying it all are heartfelt songs, many of them beautifully low-key and tender with an Ed Sheeran kind of vibe.

What makes this show so special is its humour. It’s hilarious from the opening scenes and the funniest theatre show, let alone musical, I’ve seen all year. Tutty and Gift’s comic timing and chemistry works well with the wonderful one-liners that will leave you laughing out loud.

The show is written by Jim Barne and poet Kit Buchan, who have created a good mix of songs including a fun showstopper that takes the mickey out of Christmas songs. Set in the festive season, there’s even a touch of snow for the front few rows too later on.

In terms of staging, it’s a simple but effectively slick set that is cleverly devised amid mounds of suitcases. The baggage stays in place with pieces transforming in imaginative ways to recreate scenes from the subway to a hotel and coffee shop, where Robin works. The cakes in the title do eventually feature and tie in nicely with the rest of the storyline.

Voices of both the likeable leads are impressive. Gift may be less known but she’s a talented actor and singer, who has recently moved on from another hit show in London, Hamilton,

It’s not just the bargain price that has been leading people into see this value-for-money London show, it’s the winning formula of comedy, romance and sincerity. Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is guaranteed to have you leaving the theatre with a spring in your step. It’s a must-see this year.