M&S is also offering £40 off drinks online and free delivery in the run up to the August bank holiday

National Prosecco Day: Marks and Spencer announce sale on fizz

National Prosecco Day is held on August 13, a date to celebrate the remaining days of summer as autumn slowly rolls into site. To celebrate, Marks and Spencer are shaving 30% off the price of their popular prosecco and rosé prosecco, and other award-winning wines both online and instore.

Some of their most popular bottles are now on sale from just £6 - with the sale set to continue from now until 12 September, allowing shoppers to stock up on their vino supplies ahead of the year’s final Bank Holiday on Monday 29 August.

Marks & Spencer’s Prosecco has won awards, and is known as a real crowd-pleaser. But shoppers are advised to be in quick - according to M&S, they are currently selling 20 bottles of prosecco every minute.

In addition to these - ahem - sparkling savings, M&S are offering up to £40 off on all drinks sold online purchased between 16 and 29 August - again, ideal for stocking up for the Bank Holiday weekend.

There is also £10 if you spend £75 on drinks at the M&S website, £20 off if you spending £150, or £40 if you spend £300 - all by ordering through this M&S link. Marks and Spencer is offering free delivery on all orders over £100.

What is Proseccco?

Prosecco is a sparkling wine made from a variety of grapes - traditionally the Glera, though it can also be made from Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, and Pinot Noir.

Primarily grown and bottled in the Veneto region of Italy, it’s risen to prominence within the UK as a cheaper, livlier alternative to champagne. Prosecco’s popularity can be tied to it’s distinctive ‘mousse’ - the persistant, fat bubbles within the glass, larger than champagne or cava.

A dry drink with a touch of sweetness, prosecco is great for celebrations, as it’s fun and easy to drink. It can contain hints of white spring flowers, citrus fruits, and green apples.

The full list of wines on sale at Marks and Spencer until 12 September