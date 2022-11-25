These are some of the best deals you can get on Nike products this Black Friday - for men, women and kids

The best mens, womens and kids Nike products available in the Black Friday 2022 sales.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Black Friday 2022 has arrived, and shoppers can take advantage of a whole host of offers and discounts on all of their favourite brands and products.

For those who would like a new pair of trainers, a tracksuit or some gym gear from top brand Nike the good news is there’s more than one way to get a brilliant discount as not only are Nike themselves offering some Black Friday deals, but so are third party stockists of goods with the famous swoosh logo, including JD Sports, ASOS, Sports Direct and Footlocker.

Nike members can get 25% off sitewide using the code ‘GOBIG22’ at checkout, which is 5% more than was on offer last year. This code is valid until Tuesday 29 November too, so you have even more time to shop. Don’t panic if you’re not a Nike member, it’s free to join so you can quickly and easily sign up for a Nike membership now before you shop. Over on ASOS, you can get up to 80% off everything site-wide, including Nike products, which is the biggest deal the company has ever offered. JD Sports is offering up to 50% off their entire range, including Nike, while Sports Direct are offering a £20 voucher with every £100 spend, as well as money off items themselves - of course including Nike. Footlocker are also offering up to 50% off items across their whole site, including Nike.

What is Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday take place every year, and this year are on Friday 25 November and Monday 28 November. They are two days dedicated to pre-Christmas sales, and for many they often mark the beginning of their seasonal shopping. On Black Friday shoppers are offered deals on items online and in stores, whereas on Cyber Monday the deals are only available online. There are always great deals to be had from many brands and across a range of products, including clothing, homeware, technology and toys. The event has grown in popularity over the past few years, and many retailers will launch their deals earlier in November.

What other deals can I get in the Black Friday 2022 sales?

To keep up-to-date with all the best Black Friday deals from a range of retailers and brands, be sure to keep an eye on our Black Friday live blog which will be regularly updated as deals go live.

Below you will find deals which are available on Nike products this Black Friday.

Nike Air VaporMax Plus - was £194.95, now £155.97 Men’s shoes £155.97 Buy now Buy now These bestelling men’s trainers already have an impressive 19% off in the Black Friday sale, and the brilliant news is Nike members can get an extra 25% off. Giving a retro classic an update, these trainers nod to the 1998 Air Max Plus with its floating cage, padded upper and heel logo. There’s updated revolutionary VaporMax Air technology to ramp up the comfort and create a modern look. Originally designed for performance running, Nike Air units provide lightweight cushioning that lasts so you can use these easily in the gym or out on the streets. Available in sizes 3.5 to 8.5.

Nike Air Max 95 - was £169.95, now £118.97 Women’s shoes £118.97 Buy now Buy now These bestelling women’s trainers already have an impressive 29% off in the Black Friday sale, and the brilliant news is Nike members can get an extra 25% off. Taking inspiration from the ‘90s athletics aesthetics, the Nike Air Max 95 mixes unbelievable comfort with head-turning style and colour. The side panels have some wonderful rainbow colours, while the Visible Air in the heel and forefoot cushions every step. Innovative lacing system makes these easy to get on and off while letting you quickly personalise your fit. Available in sizes 2.5 to 9.

Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel - was £114.95, now £68.97 Women’s outerwear £68.97 Buy now Buy now This women’s jacket already has 40% off in the Black Friday sale, and the brilliant news is Nike members can get an extra 25% off. With the Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Jacket you can stay comfortable and be prepared for all weather conditions. Its water-repellent finish helps you shake off the rain while the cosy hood and loose fit makes it a cold-weather essential too. Plus, it comes in this wonderful bright pink colour which will make you smile on even the darkest winter day. Zipped front pockets provide secure storage for your phone and keys and a place to warm cold hands. Available in sizes XS to XXL.

Nike FE/NOM Flyknit - was £72.95, now £43.97 Workout must-have £43.97 Buy now Buy now There’s already 39% off this bra in the Black Friday sale, but Nike members can get an extra 25% off. The ultimate sports bra, this will provide stretch and support in all the right places for a compressive, secure feel and minimal bounce while you move. This all means you’ll feel secure while you work out. Moulded cups and a nearly seamless design also give you all the comfort you need to empower your performance. It hugs you in with a compressive feel as you move through your workout, and the supersoft material sits comfortably on your skin - plus it looks great too. Available in sizes XS to L.

Nike Dri-FIT Strike - was, £49.95, now £29.97 Future footballers £29.97 Buy now Buy now There’s already a 40% discount on this men’s top in the Black Friday sale, but Nike members can get an extra 25% off too. Made with footballers in mind, the Nike Dri-FIT Strike Top features design details specifically tailored for the future footballing stars. It offers a slim, streamlined fit and sweat-wicking fabric helps keep you cool and composed out on the pitch. Nike Dri-FIT Technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable no matter how hard you work. Available in sizes XS to 2XL.

Nike Football World Cup 2022 England unisex home jersey in white - was £74.95, now £71.20 Football fans £71.20 Buy now Buy now Part of the Nike X World Cup ‘22 collection, show your support for the players with this unisex top. It has a regular fit and raglan sleeves for unrestricted movement so you can play football yourself - or celebrate those goals - with ease. It has both Nike branding and the official England design too, and uses Nike Dri-FIT technology to keep you cool and dry no matter how much pressure you feel. It’s selling fast though, so buy now if you want it.

Nike unisex mini swoosh oversized crew sweatshirt in alligator green - was £54.95, now £38.46 £38.46 Buy now Buy now This unisex oversized jumper is just what you need to keep warm and comfortable all throughout the autumn/winter. With a drawstring hood, a pocket pouch and a Nike logo print to chest it is functional and looks super stylish too. Plus it’s super soft so you’ll feel really cosy wrapped up in this - and the green colour is really eye-catching. Available in sizes XS to XXL.

Nike Zeus Tape Tracksuit - £110 was , now £95 Comfort £95.00 Buy now Buy now This super comfy tracksuit is available to buy as two separate pieces; the Nike Zeus Tape Hoodie and the Nike Zeus Tape Joggers. In a navy colourway, these regular fit pieces are cut from smooth, durable cotton-fleece for supreme comfort. With a classic pullover design, the hoodie features long sleeves and a hood with an adjustable drawcord for custom coverage, while ribbed trims secure the shape. It has a kangaroo pocket up front to keep your valuables safe, and is finished up with branded taping running down the sleeves for a sports-inspired vibe. The joggers feature an elasticated waistband with an adjustable drawcord for a custom fit, while cuffed ankles secure the shape keep the warmth in. With side pockets at the waist, they’re all finished with branded taping down the leg. Available in sizes XS to XXL.

Nike Training One Long Sleeve T-Shirt - was £33, now £15 Winter workout £15.00 Buy now Buy now This JD-exclusive top is in a beautiful pink colourway and is cut from light, breathable recycled poly to give you cool comfort as you workout. It features a crew neckline with long sleeves for coverage to keep you warm as you workout during the winter months. It is equipped with Dri-FIT sweat-wicking tech to keep you dry and fresh, and comes in a standard fit for ease of movement. Of course, it is finished up with Nike Swoosh branding to the chest. Available in sizes XS to XXL.

Nike Swoosh Running Tights - was £45, now £30 Stylish workout gear £30.00 Buy now Buy now Another exclusive to JD, these pretty running leggings are made from smooth and stretchy poly fabric for a figure-hugging fit to help you reach a PB in style. They come in a lilac colourway, and come with Nike’s sweat-wicking Dri-FIT tech for cool comfort. With a high-rise, elasticated waistband and a drop-in pocket for you to keep all of your workout essentials in, these leggings are finished up with a paint splatter Swoosh to the lower leg. Available in sizes XS to XXL.

Air Max Dawn Si Jn31 - was £84.99, now £49 Kids shoes £49.00 Buy now Buy now It’s not just the adults who can get a great Nike deal this Black Friday, you can get the kids their next pair of trainers at a cheaper price too. This pair - which feature the iconic swoosh detail in a vibrant yellow colour - are unisex so they are perfect for any little feet.