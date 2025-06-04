Ninja's Detect Power Blender Pro is rarely seen this cheap | Amazon

A £200 smart blender from Ninja is now down to just £139.99 – and it's packed with clever features like auto-adjusting BlendSense technology.

It's rare to see large discounts on Ninja kitchen tech, because they always sell so well at full price - but this morning we stumbled upon a deal on a smart blender that just had to be shared.

It's a 30% discount off Ninja's 2-in-1 Detect Power Blender Pro, which is offers up one of the quickest and easiest ways to create smoothies, frozen drinks, ice cream bases, or chopped vegetables.

It has something called "BlendSense" technology built in, which intelligently detects your ingredients, the portion size you're putting in, and how much ice. Then, at the touch of a button, it gets to work.

The display is really easy to use and gives you access to the preset modes | Amazon

The machine will automatically adjust speed, time, and pulse to ensure you get the best results from your mix every time.

There are a selection of preset modes on the digital display, but you can also control it completely manually to balance the blending yourself.

The display also gives you a handy countdown timer and it can advise you if more liquid is needed.

It comes with a 2.1-litre jug and a serve cup | Amazon

This is normally a £200 device, but Amazon's 30% discount has brought it down to just £139.99 - and that's an unusually cheap price.

The 30% discount is only applied to the "Amazon Exclusive" copper and black version - a plain black one is available, but it costs £149.99.

We don't know how long the deal will last, or how many are in stock, so grab one while you can.

