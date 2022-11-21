Ooni Black Friday 2022: 20% off all pizza ovens

Get 20% off pizza ovens in the Ooni 2022 Black Friday sale.

Pizza is one of the best meals; quick, simple, verstatile, super tasty and filling. People may disagree on their ideal toppings - think of the divisive topic of whether or not pineapple belongs on pizza - but only thing people can surely agree on is that its super delicious. A homemade pizza is also a top tier dish, and when it comes to helping to create an ideal one a pizza oven is a must - and Ooni is one of the best brands available.

An Ooni pizza oven is definitely an investment as the machines aren’t cheap, but over a lifetime of use they will be worth it - and also save you a lot of money on takeaways. The great news is that Ooni have just launched their Black Friday 2022 deals early so you can get one for less right now. Ooni is slicing 20% off the price of all its pizza ovens and accessories on the official Ooni website. You’ll have to act quick though if you want to take advantage, as this fabulous offer is only on for a very limited time only. The rare discount period runs from Monday 21 November at 8am to Tuesday 29 November at 8am.

The deal even applies to Ooni’s latest release and most versatile model, the innovative Ooni Karu 16 multi-fuel pizza oven and the best-selling budget-friendly Ooni Fyra 12 pizza oven. As per our review of the latter: “ A dream. The crust was featherlight, crispy, puffy - with that delectable wood-smoke quality you can only get from the real thing.”

So, if you’re a pizza lover, (and aren’t we all?), now is the ideal time to buy if you want perfect pizzas time after time in your own home.

What products are in the Ooni Black Friday 2022 sale?

There’s a incredible 20% off the full range of portable Ooni outdoor ovens - with the sale now on and running until 8am on Tuesday 29 November. This level of discount hasn’t been seen since the brand’s summer sale in August, and looking at the pattern of savings offered by them in the past a discount of this level may not be availale again until next summer if you don’t buy now - although of course we can’t guarantee it will even repeat then. Another briliant thing about buying direct from Ooni is your pizza oven comes with an exclusive three year warranty.

What is Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday take place every year, and this year are on Friday 25 November and Monday 28 November. They are two days dedicated to pre-Christmas sales, and for many they often mark the beginning of their seasonal shopping. On Black Friday shoppers are offered deals on items online and in stores, whereas on Cyber Monday the deals are only available online. There are always great deals to be had from many brands and across a range of products, including clothing, homeware, technology and toys. The days have grown in popularity over the past few years, and many retailers will launch their deals earlier in November.

Which pizza oven is right for me?

We’ve rounded up the best Ooni Black Friday 2022 deals on outdoor pizza ovens and accessories below. To see the full range, you can visit the official Ooni website.

Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven - was £699, now £559.20 Multi-use £559.20 Buy now Buy now This is the first and only pizza oven to be ‘Recommended for Domestic Use’ by the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana, the acclaimed international authority on true Neapolitan pizza. The multi-fuel Karu 16 is a 16 inch pizza oven that can be used as easily to cook pizzas as it can be to bake, sear steaks, or roast chickens - so you can use it to cook multiple tasty dishes. It reaches 500°C (950°F) in just 15 minutes too, so you can go from hungry to extremely happy in no time at all. A smaller version - the Ooni Karu 12 multi-fuel pizza oven - is also available. This is more suitable for smaller households, and costs £239.20 at the moment.

Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven - was £249 now £199.20 A super quick meal £199.20 Buy now Buy now If you need super speed when it comes to your cooking machine of choice then you can’t beat the Fyra 12, as it cooks pizzas in just 90 seconds - conventional kitchen ovens and takeaway chefs just can’t compete with that. The thing that will take the most time will be deciding what toppings you want on your pizza. As per our Fyra 12 review, this is a fabulous ‘starter’ pizza oven - ideal for feeding a small family or a pizza party and is an absolute doddle to use.”

Ooni Koda 16 Gas Powered Pizza Oven - was £499, now £399.2 A large family £399.20 Buy now Buy now This pizza oven has an extra-large cooking area so it’s ideal for not only 16” pizzas, but also meat joints, breads and more. It’s the one for you if you’ve got a big family who love to feast. It has an an innovative L-shaped flame for one-turn cooking and can reach 500°C (950°F) in 20 minutes. A stone-baked fresh pizza can be ready to eat in just 60 seconds. If you prefer smaller pizzas the Ooni Koda 12 gas powered pizza oven may be better for you. It’s the same machine, it is smaller and cooks pizzas up to 12 inch, but right now it’s £239.20.

Ooni Dual Platform Digital Scales - was £39.99, now £31.99 Perfect pizza prep £31.99 Buy now Buy now Streamline your pizza prep and make the perfect dough every time with these scales. Measure out all your ingredients to a tenth of a gram, even including the salt and yeast for the pizza dough, using the brushed stainless steel platforms. There’s a dual LCD display so you can see both platform measurements simultaneously.