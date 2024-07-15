Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shoppers looking to get their hands on a new laptop can snag some truly jaw-dropping deals in Amazon’s Prime Day deals. Members can get up to £650 off portable computers but they will have to act fast.

The killer laptop discounts will be available throughout the duration of Prime Day and it includes products from Samsung, Apple, HP, Dell, Microsoft and more. Sales will end at 11.59pm on Wednesday, 17 July.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 - £650 saving

You can save an amazing £650 on Samsung’s Galaxy Book 3 laptop - down to £299 from its usual price of £949. It is a massive saving of 68% and is among the best deals on tech you can get in the Prime Day deals.

It is for the 15 inch model with 13th gen Intel Core i7 Processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB Storage. Samsung promises that the laptop delivers fast and reliable performance for high productivity and multitasking.

The laptop boasts a whopping battery life of up to 14 hours of runtime. Then grab a coffee as you top up your laptop with up to 5.2 hours of video runtime in just 30 minutes — with a light and compact charger that even works with all your Samsung Galaxy devices.

Complete your entertainment experience with the depth and clarity of the dual-speaker audio system. Tuned with Dolby Atmos, the stereo speakers level up your content with stunning sound detail.

One shopper said: “Excellent, well made.” Another added: “A bit overpriced for this laptop but my daughter is happy with it.”

ASUS Zenbook - £500 saving

Shoppers can save £500 on Asus’s Zenbook 14 OLED in the Prime Day deals. The offer is available until 11.59pm on Wednesday, 17 July.

Amazon is slashing the price on the 14 inch model of the laptop from the usual £1,399.99 to just £899.99. It is a saving of 36% and yet another huge bargain.

Powered by Intel’s i9 processor, this laptop comes with a backlit keyboard and a touchscreen. It offers a high quality OLED screen bringing ultra-vivid colours.

The Zenbook comes with 1TB SSD storage and 16 GB memory for snappy navigation across multiple programs and files. Users can experience productivity on the go, with the laptop boasting a 1.39 kg lightweight design and it is merely 16.9 mm slim.

Shopper Nathan raved about the laptop, comparing it favourably with Apple’s offerings. Writing: “It's well built, looks great and has a very good keyboard and trackpad, certainly no worse than Apple/Microsoft laptops I've used before. It's got a really good spec for the price.”

Acer Predator Helios Neo - £500 saving

Shoppers can save £500 on Acer’s powerful gaming laptop. The offer runs until Wednesday, 17 July at 11.59pm and the price on the Helios Neo is slashed from £1,999.99 to £1,499.99 - a saving of 25%.

It comes with the 14th generation of Intel’s i7-14700HX processor and offers incredible performance to give you an edge during competitive gaming. The 18 inch display features a stunning 165Hz refresh rate, for the most stunning gaming experience yet.

Gamers can enjoy frustration-free online play sessions with Killer DoubleShot Pro networking helps minimise lag, drop-outs and other common annoyances. The predator cooling system helps to keep this immensely powerful laptop running cool and quiet.

Shopper Joshua wrote: “What a great laptop, so powerful.value for money, comfortable to use and very easy to use and light weight.” Another Amazon customer Lucas added: “Fast and good performance, too noisy when in turbo mode.”

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 - £470 saving

Prime members can save £470 on Microsoft’s Surface Pro 9 in the summer sale. The 2-in-1 Tablet PC, which combines the best of a tablet with a laptop, usually costs £1,599 but is £1,129 until 11.59pm on Wednesday, 17 July.

It is a saving of 29% and is available only during the Prime Day sale. The Surface Pro 9 combines laptop-level performance with the flexibility of a tablet for people who want both power and versatility to move throughout their day – all in one device.

Immerse yourself in the virtually edge-to-edge display. Adjust to the perfect angle with the built-in Kickstand. Pair with Surface Pro Keyboard. Sign, sketch, or navigate with Surface Slim Pen 2. Feel like pen on paper with tactile signals and Slim Pen 2.

Shoppers get the device only, the type cover is sold separately. It comes with a charger in the box.

Amazon customer Hakim said: “Brilliant Screen (resolution, display quality), great built quality, built in stand is very handy. Great camera and mic. This is a great device for meetings and calls.”

Mo added: “The device's design is both elegant and functional, with its silver finish exuding a sense of sophistication. The detachable keyboard and pen support further enhance its versatility, allowing me to seamlessly transition from laptop to tablet mode and unleash my creativity wherever I go.”

Dell XPS 13 - £340 saving

The XPS is Dell’s thinnest laptop yet and is built for a lifestyle on the move, with a 4K+ resolution screen and louder sound with deeper bass brings your favourite movies and TV shows to life. It delivers the performance you need with 12th Gen Intel processors, a compact SSD, and innovative memory technology.

Dell Performance allows you to customise your laptop to work the way you want it, choose between quiet, ultra-performance, cool and optimised mode to suit your needs. A dual-sensor camera separates infrared from RGB, helping you look your best, even in low light.

The minimalist and durable design, constructed with machined (CNC) aluminium, is inspired by nature, tonal, muted, natural colour minimises contrast on the interior, for a timeless look and feel. ExpressSign-in paired with Windows Hello detects your presence—or lack thereof—to quickly and securely sign you in.

Amazon user Tanu wrote: “It’s really good, I’ve used it for my college projects and so far had no problems with it.” While another added: “Great little laptop, small enough to take anywhere but screen large enough to use.”

HP Victus 16" - £320 saving

The HP Victus Laptop is made for peak PC gaming. This sleek machine touts a next generation AMD processor and modern graphics card. This laptop also has new optimization features to push performance even further, updated thermals, and an upgraded keyboard.

Play at your best with a powerful AMD Ryzen 5-7640HS processor, a modern NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and plenty of memory. Victus makes better performance easier with features that automatically optimise your gaming while you play.

For the first time in a Victus, you can upgrade to a backlit keyboard and express your best gaming self. Speed meets endurance when you play with a gaming laptop powered by AMD Ryzen processors. Seize the pure performance you need to win, without compromising battery life.

An Amazon customer wrote: “I'm very impressed with the gaming performance of this laptop. Out of the box, it works well but with minimal upgrades it's even better.”

Apple 2022 MacBook Air - £150 saving

Grab yourself a saving of £150 on the 2022 Apple MacBook Air laptop in Amazon’s Prime Day deal. The price is being slashed from £999 to £849, a discount of 15%.

The deal is available until 11.59pm on Wednesday, 17 July. It is only on the 2022 version of the 13.6-inch MacBook laptop.

The redesigned MacBook Air is more portable than ever and weighs just 1.24 kilograms. It’s the incredibly capable laptop that lets you work, play or create just about anything — anywhere.

Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU and 8GB of unified memory. Go all day and into the night, thanks to the power-efficient performance of the Apple M2 chip.

The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display features over 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide colour and support for 1 billion colours for vibrant images and incredible detail. Look sharp and sound great with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array and four-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio.

MacBook Air features a MagSafe charging port, two Thunderbolt ports and a headphone jack. Your Mac feels familiar from the moment you turn it on, and works seamlessly with all your Apple devices.

Shopper John Smith wrote: “Great Value Entry Level MacBook. The MacBook Air has a premium build quality and exceptional design. The metal frame feels reassuringly sturdy and the keyboard feels incredible to type on.”

User Misha added: “I had the chance to buy and use the new MacBook Air M2 and I have to tell that I'm quite satisfied with this product. Overall, if you're looking for a strong, portable laptop that can handle everything from everyday basic tasks to heavier workloads, I'd strongly recommend this laptop.”