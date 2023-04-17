Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship test launch could usher in a new era of space travel as he hopes to make several trips a day

SpaceX founder Elon Musk is eagerly anticipating the test launch of his billion dollar Starship project. The launch mission will send the most powerful rocket on a circuit around almost the entire globe before it comes back down to Earth.

What makes the project unique is that the rocket is designed to be rapidly reusable, allowing for several launches into orbit to take place per day. Musk, whose latest high profile venture was to buy Twitter before tanking the social media app’s value from $44 billion to $20 billion, in his own estimation, is optimistic about his role in the future of space exploration.

Starship is a major project that could be instrumental in the advent of space tourism. So far, fewer than 1,000 people have been to space, but Musk envisages using his Starships to take both astronauts and regular passengers into orbit and beyond.

Naturally, a lot rides on the success of the Starship’s launch today - and you can watch the event live for free. This is everything you need to know about the Starship launch:

The SpaceX Starship is due to launch from a Texas base today

What is the SpaceX Starship?

The Starship, built by billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX company, is a 400 foot high rocket which is designed to be almost twice as powerful as any rocket to have launched before.

The rocket is being readied for its maiden launch - it will take off from the Boca Chica, Texas SpaceX launch site today (Monday 17).

The top segment of Starship has previously launched on short trips but it has never been tested with the booster, called Super Heavy, attached. Super Heavy was launched independently in February with its engines throttled at just half their maximum capability.

Musk has stated that the total cost of the Starship project is somewhere between $2 billion and $10 billion, which is quite a range, but the cost of launching the rocket is considerably cheaper than most space agency missions.

Whilst the cost of last week’s JUICE mission launch was around $165-220 million, the Starship launch is expected to cost just $10 million, and Musk believes that this cost will eventually fall to just $1 million per launch.

Additionally, the Starship is designed to be reusable, and Musk hopes to soon be able to send passengers into orbit several times a day.

The Starship is one of the first rockets to operate on an economy of scale, with Musk planning to build two new rockets each week with construction costs of around $20 million per rocket.

The 400 foot tall SpaceX Starship is the most powerful rocket in existence

What will happen on the Starship launch?

Today, the rocket and booster are expected to launch at 90%, or around 70 meganewtons, the equivalent to the force used to launch 100 Concorde supersonic airliners. Today’s test aims to send the Starship eastwards, with the Super Heavy booster separating over the Gulf and returning to near the coast of Texas where it will sink.

The Starship is expected to complete almost one full revolution of the Earth before coming down in the Pacific north of Hawaii 90 minutes after takeoff. The launch will be unmanned, but the Starship is able to carry 100 passengers.

If the launch is successful, it could pave the way for passenger flights in the near future. If launch costs do come down to $1 million, then SpaceX would need to charge passengers just over $10,000 each to make trips profitable at full capacity.

Tempering expectations ahead of the launch, which is the first full test of the Starship and booster travelling together, Musk said: "It's the first launch of a very complicated, gigantic rocket, so it might not launch. We're going to be very careful, and if we see anything that gives us concern, we will postpone the launch," he told a Twitter Spaces event.

"If we do launch, I would consider anything that does not result in the destruction of the launch pad itself to be a win."

How can you watch the SpaceX Starship launch?

The Starship test flight is set to launch at 9am (2pm BST) local time, with a launch window of 150 minutes - this means that the launch could take place anytime between 2pm and 4.30pm in the UK, although further delays could occur.