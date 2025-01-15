This 11" Android 15 tablet deal on Amazon is absolutely remarkable
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
If your tablet is due an upgrade, or if you've promised yourself a new one for the new year, this might be a golden opportunity.
We've spotted a fantastic deal on Amazon which brings this Doogee U11 down to just £89.99. It's normally £179.99, so that's basically half price.
You'd be forgiven for not having heard of Doogee before, but it's a great company that's made a name for itself manufacturing genuinely rugged smartphones that can stand up to some serious abuse.
I'm not sure you'd want to put this 11" tablet through any stress tests, but it does represent great value for money.
Importantly, it has Android 15, which means it's on the very latest operating system.
It also has 16GB of RAM (processing capacity) and 128GB of ROM (storage space) and that's expandable to up to 2TB using a memory card. Oh, and there's an Octa Core processing chip built in, which is great to see at this price.
The 8580mAh battery is impressive, too, and it's great to see an IPS display running at 90hz. It'll be great for watching content, or light gaming.
Don't expect miracles of the front and rear cameras, they're only 5mp or 13mp respectively, but the front one does have a face unlock system.
Doogee offers a two-year warranty on its products, and there's a decent technical support system, which is great for peace of mind.
You can even choose from three colours, if you're quick and you can catch them all in stock.
Another decent deal I've seen on an 11" tablet is this Lenovo Tab 11. It has a similar feature set to the Doogee, but with a few high-quality touches such as Dolby Atmos speakers, native Lenovo productivity software, and a Lenovo Tab Pen.
It's usually priced at £209.99, but you can bag one for £149.99 with a free case if you catch Amazon's limited-time deal.
As with all Amazon deals, we don't know how long these will last, and stocks can run out quickly, so log on now to check whether the deals are still available.