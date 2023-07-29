How many of these things from pre-2000 do you remember owning?

Whatever your age, the 1990s are a truly nostalgic era. From fashion trends, to films and music - there’s something for everyone to resonate with from this period.

And sadly, many of the things that were commonplace in the '90s have failed to keep up with the times and just aren’t around anymore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For example, you can only imagine what a child today might say if they saw a pager clipped to the waistband of someone today.

As a look back on that bygone era, NationalWorld has compiled things from the '90s we've loved and lost.

Tamagotchi

Picture shows Bandai's electronic virtual pet "Tamagotchi" (JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images)

Tamagotchi’s were keychain-sized digital pets originating from Japan. Released in 1997, they quickly became a hit on the toy market.

As of 2021, over 83 million units have been sold - but it’s fair to say the hype isn’t there like it used to be. Yes, Tamagtochis are still around, but with smartphones and many other virtual reality simulations available, they seem incredibly outdated now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not to mention the amount of care the virtual poets needed to stay happy and healthy! Who has time for that anymore?

Pagers

Sean "P. Diddy" Combs on his two-way pager (Scott Gries/ImageDirect)

Before the mobile phone, there was pretty much only way to be out and about and keep tabs on people trying to call you.

That’s where the pager came in. Also known as a bleeper or beeper, this device received messages to make users aware of who is trying to contact them.

Although these were originally invented in the 1950s, they became seriously popular in the 1990s but once the 21st century arrived, they were made obsolete by the mobile phone market.

Skips (doughnut flavour)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yes, this really happened. In the 1990s, UK crisps brand Skips actually released a limited edition doughnut flavour - a big change from the traditional prawn cocktail flavour on offer.

It seems they weren’t on the market for long though, and the internet is full of nostalgic rumours and fans trying to find out if this flavour really existed.

Well, it turns out, they did.

Game Boy Color

If you were a 90s kid and had a Game Boy, you’ll know just how revolutionary the Game Boy colour was.

A handheld console that allowed players to enjoy games like Super Mario with (a hint) of colour. The Game Boy was simply a must-have item of its time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The release of the Game Boy Advance in 2001 made this popular item a lot less desirable.

Naoko Haraguchi, employee of Japan's sewing machine maker Jaguar International Corporation, shows off its new home-use sewing machine "nu Eyell" (R) and a GAME BOY COLOR (L) of Nintendo Co., Ltd. in Tokyo 20 April 2000. The company developed a new computerized sewing machine controlled by a variety of sewing pattern data transferred from the portable game machine. (TORU YAMANAKA/AFP via Getty Images)

iMac G3

Nowadays it seems no computer is sleeker or slimmer than an iMac.

But believe it or not, back in the 1990s these were as heavy and chunky as any computer on the market - just a whole lot more colourful.

Released in 1998, the iMac G3 represented Apple’s first major success under Steve Jobs’ leadership.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The inclusion of USB ports here and getting rid of a floppy disk drive (another item left behind in the 1990s) helped pave the way for the connections computers would need in the future.

Nirvana

The band Nirvana was formed in 1987, but it was in the 1990s that they truly made a name for themselves.

Part of the Seattle grunge scene that left a global footprint, the beloved band is well-known for hits including Heart-Shaped Box and ‘Come As You Are’.

While Dave Grohl is still rocking on with Foo Fighters, the band is another relic of the 1990s after Kurt Cobain’s tragic suicide in 1994.

Steve Madden sandals

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 1990s - of course - had its own fashion trends distinctly different to the 1980s and 2000s. And for womenswear, one item that was just essential was the Steve Madden sandal.

These are the shoes you’d find the likes of Rachel and Monica wearing in countless episodes of Friends.

Although they have made somewhat of a comeback in recent years following a rerelease, these shoes are just so synonymous with the 1990s that perhaps they should be left there.

Then again, perhaps they fit with the resurgent 1990s fashion trends of crop tops, cargo trousers and flared jeans.

Vanilla Ice

Vanilla Ice poses on a rooftop in Bloomington, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Harrison/Getty Images)

In 1990, Vanilla Ice seemingly had the world at his feet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He’s just released the fasting selling rap album of all time - To The Extreme - which featured his smash hit ‘Ice Ice Baby.’

But what happened next is a mystery as Vanilla Ice was nowhere to be seen by the time the 1990s closed out.