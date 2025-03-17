Catherine, Princess of Wales, is set to make a solo appearance at the St Patrick’s Day Parade 2025. At the Wellington Barracks in London on March 17, the Princess of Wales will present traditional sprigs of shamrock to officers and guardsmen and will also award long service and good conduct medals to soldiers.

Although she was unable to attend the St Patrick’s Day Parade 2024, Catherine, Princess of Wales was still remembered as the guardsman gave three cheers for their absent colonel. On March 17,2023, the Princess of Wales received her first salute as the new Colonel of the Irish Guards during a St Patrick's Day visit.

In her address, Catherine, Princess of Wales, said: "It really is a true honour to be your Colonel. I am here to listen to you, to support you, and to champion you in all you do - this is a responsibility I do not take lightly."

Although it is not known whether Catherine, Princess of Wales, will wear a new outfit or more likely recycle an old outfit for the St Patrick’s Day Parade 2025, it is likely that she will choose to wear green like in previous years.

Let’s take a look at some of her outfits over the years….

1 . Catherine, Princess of Wales at the St Patrick's Day Parade over the years Catherine, Princess of Wales was unable to attend the St Patrick's Day Parade in 2024, but attended from left to right in 2023, 2022 and 2019 | Getty Images Share

2 . Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales enjoy a drink of Guinness with members of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards, following their St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, south west of London, on March 17, 2023 In 2023, rather than green, Catherine, Princess of Wales chose a blue Catherine Walker coat dress to match the colour of the plumes in the Irish Guards' bearskin caps, St. Patrick's blue | POOL/AFP via Getty Images Share

3 . The then Duchess of Cambridge at the St Patrick's Day Parade in 2019 In 2019, the then Duchess of Cambridge wore a forest green Alexander McQueen coat | Getty Images Share