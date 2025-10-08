Prince Harry is on the board of directors for charity African Parks.

In the section about Prince Harry on the charity African Parks’ website, it reads: “The Duke has dedicated his life’s work to advancing causes that he is passionate about, and that bring about permanent change for people and places. For over two decades, he has taken a deep personal interest in frontline conservation projects across Africa that work to protect the region’s natural resources and wildlife, for the benefit of local communities.

“In July 2016, Prince Harry first joined African Parks in Malawi, where he served as part of the expert team that helped implement the first phase of the 500 Elephants project, one of the largest and most significant elephant translocations in conservation history.

“Over the years, Prince Harry has remained closely involved in supporting the organisation's mission of protecting Africa's national parks for its people, and advancing wildlife conservation in Africa and around the world. Most recently, in August 2022, Prince Harry co-hosted a group of US officials, conservationists, and philanthropists as they toured protected wildlife and nature preserves under African Parks’ Management in Zambia, Mozambique and Rwanda.”

The Times has now reported that “In a statement announcing the end of the 15-year partnership “with immediate effect”, Hassan Bakhit Djamous, Chad’s environment minister, said the charity, African Parks, had displayed a “recurring, indelicate and disrespectful attitude towards the government”.

According to The Times, “Over four pages, the ministry alleged grave breaches of contract and financial irregularities, accusing the charity of keeping unaudited accounts and not being transparent over how funds were raised, managed and spent.”

In response, African Parks released a statement on their website which reads: “African Parks confirms that on 6 October 2025, it received official correspondence from Mr. Hassan Bakhit Djamous, the Minister of Environment, Fisheries and Sustainable Development of Chad, informing the organisation of the Government of Chad’s unilateral decision to terminate the two management mandates it has with African Parks.

“These mandates relate to the Ennedi Natural and Cultural Reserve and the Greater Zakouma Ecosystem, which includes Zakouma National Park and Siniaka-Minia National Park.

“African Parks has initiated discussions with the Ministry to understand the Government’s position and to explore the best possible way forward in support of the continued protection of these critical conservation landscapes, as well as to ensure that the significant conservation and social gains achieved over the past 15 years, are sustained

“African Parks will continue to keep its partners and stakeholders informed, as further clarity is obtained.”