King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the Chelsea Flower Show 2025 on May 19, along with a host of celebrities such as Mary Berry, Cate Blanchett and Amanda Holden. When he attended the Chelsea Flower Show in 2023, it was his first visit as monarch and he viewed the tributes to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who during her reign, had visited the show more than 50 times.

One of Queen Elizabeth II’s last public appearances was when she visited the Chelsea Flower Show on May 23, 2022. Whilst she was there, she toured the gardens and exhibits, using a buggy for the first time at the event.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said at the time that "Adjustments have been made for the Queen's comfort." Herb expert Jekka McVicar told Gardens Illustrated about how she met the Queen at the Chelsea Flower Show and revealed that “She was an absolutely fantastic woman, I was totally lucky, as she felt very fun and had a real sense of humour and a lovely zest of life.”

Over the years, there have been many royal attendees, including the late Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother, Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Catherine, Princess of Wales. In 2023, Catherine, Princess of Wales wore a pink ME+EM DRESS when she made a surprise appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show. She joined school pupils who were taking part in the first Children’s Picnic at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

In 2019, Catherine, Princess of Wales, launched her Back To Nature gardens, which was aimed at highlighting how important it is for a child’s early development to spend time outdoors. The gardens were created in partnership with landscape architects Davies White and the RHS.

NationalWorld looks back at the royal attendees at the Chelsea Flower Show over the years.

1 . From left: Queen Elizabeth, Catherine, Princess of Wales, King Charles and Queen Camilla Queen Elizabeth in 2022, Catherine, Princess of Wales in 2023 and King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Chelsa Flower Show in 2025 | Getty Images Share

2 . Queen Elizabeth II visits The Chelsea Flower Show 2022 at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 23, 2022 One of Queen Queen Elizabeth II 's last public appearances was at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2022 | Getty Images Share

3 . Catherine, Princess of Wales at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2023 Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (R) joins pupils from schools taking part in the first Children's Picnic on the press day ahead of the 2023 RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London on May 22, 2023 | POOL/AFP via Getty Images Share