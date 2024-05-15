Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harry and Meghan’s charity Archewell has been clean bill of health by the authorities - 24 hours after being listed as ‘delinquent’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation is no longer listed as “delinquent” by California’s Registry of Charities and Fundraisers.

On Monday the charity was listed as “delinquent” and a delinquency notice letter was sent to the foundation on May 3 for “failing to submit required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees”, but on Tuesday the status of Archewell Foundation had been changed to “current”.

The letter had warned that an organisation listed as delinquent is banned from “soliciting or disbursing charitable funds” and “its registration may be suspended or revoked by the registry”. On Tuesday, a statement from California’s Department of Justice said the Archewell Foundation is “current and in good standing”.

A spokesperson for California’s Department of Justice said: “After being in touch with our Registry of Charities and Fundraisers, the organisation is current and in good standing.”

The PA news agency understands the issue arose from a payment which was thought to have been sent but was said to have not been received. However, new records show the required payment was sent last year and was delivered on schedule.

The Archewell Foundation said after investigating that it found payments were made “promptly” and all paperwork was filed “without error or wrongdoing”.

A spokesperson for the Archewell Foundation said: “We have diligently investigated the situation and can confirm that the Archewell Foundation remains fully compliant and in good standing. Due payments were made promptly and in accordance with the IRS’s processes and procedures. Furthermore, all necessary paperwork had been filed by the foundation without error or wrongdoing.”

The Archewell Foundation is a non-profit organisation created by Harry and Meghan. On its website, it says its mission is to “show up, do good”, adding: “We meet the moment by showing up, taking action and using our unparalleled spotlight to uplift and unite communities – local and global – through acts of service and compassion.”