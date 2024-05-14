Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Archewell Foundation has been listed as “delinquent” over their missed tax filings

A charity that belongs to the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex is at risk of being suspended after it was listed as “delinquent” for failing to submit annual records. A delinquency notice letter was sent to the charity by California’s Registry of Charities and Fundraiser on May 3 saying the foundation is “listed as delinquent” for “failing to submit required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees”

The letter says an organisation listed as delinquent is banned from “soliciting or disbursing charitable funds” and its registration may be “suspended or revoked”. A physical cheque as part of the filing was reportedly sent by Archewell Foundation to the California Attorney General’s Office and a new one has been sent to resolve the issue.

The letter from California’s Registry of Charities and Fundraisers warns: “An organisation that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds.

“The organisation may also be subject to penalties and its registration may be suspended or revoked by the Registry. Once you submit the delinquent record(s), you will be notified of the amount of any late fees that are owed.”

According to PA, the foundation believes its tax filings were submitted on time and a cheque was sent and it was only made aware of any issue when the delinquency notice was published. Now that a new cheque has been posted, it expects the issue will quickly be resolved, with this being reflected in records within seven business days.

Archewell Foundation is a non-profit organisation created by Harry and Meghan. On its website, it says its mission is to “show up, do good”, adding: “We meet the moment by showing up, taking action and using our unparalleled spotlight to uplift and unite communities — local and global — through acts of service and compassion.”

