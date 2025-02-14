Marius Borg Høiby is the son of Mette-Marit, Crown Princess of Norway, who is the future Queen of Norway.

It has been a torrid time for Mette-Marit, Crown Princess of Norway as not only has she had to deal with health problems but family ones related to her son. In November 2024, the future Queen of Norway returned to royal duties after her sick leave had been extended.

The Norwegian royal palace released a statement at the time which read: "Due to side effects of the medicines the Crown Princess must take for her chronic lung disease, the sick leave has been extended, initially until 5 November. Program items during the period will be cancelled or postponed."

In 2018, the Royal House of Norway revealed that Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway had been diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. The statement read: “Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been diagnosed with a chronic pulmonary disease that may at times limit her ability to carry out her official programme.

The Princess had previously said that “For a number of years, I have had health challenges on a regular basis, and now we know more about what is involved. The condition means that my working capacity will vary. The Crown Prince and I are choosing to make this public now partly because in future there will be a need to plan periods of time without an official programme to accommodate treatment and when the disease is more active.”

In October 2024, Marius Borg Høiby denied allegations he assaulted two of his ex-girlfriends. Both Nora Haukland and Julianne Snekkestad reportedly lived with Marius Borg Høiby who is denying allegations he assaulted them. His defence lawyer Øyvind Bratlien told TV2 that "Marius Borg Høiby has now been questioned. He has been in a total of eight police interviews where he has explained himself thoroughly and in detail.”

The Daily Mail has now reported that Marius Borg Høiby has been accused of raping TV presenter Linni Meister. According to The Daily Mail, “The alleged assault took place at his royal residence in a 'castle basement party' with police believed to have a video clip of the attack, according to Se og hor.

“The presenter, Linni Meister, 39, reportedly did not remember the alleged attack and only became aware of it after she was informed by law enforcement.”

Marius Borg Høiby has reportedly not commented on the latest allegations.