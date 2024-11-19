Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Marius Borg Høiby has been detained for the third time this year and the arrest took place in Oslo in Norway.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Norwegian publication, Se og Hør , Marius Borg Høiby’s “arrest took place at a quarter past eleven on Monday evening in a car on Frogner in Oslo. Besides Marius, his 27-year-old ex-girlfriend from the violent episode in the apartment on 4 August this year was in the car. This according to VG. The police have charged Marius with not having a driver's license and with another breach of the search ban against his ex-boyfriend.”

Princess Mette-Marit has two children with Crown Prince Haakon, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus. Marius Borg Høiby is her son from a previous relationship with Morten Borgan. Mette-Marit was a single mother when she met Crown Prince Haakon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tatler reported in 2023 that “In the mid-1990s, Mette-Marit had reportedly planned to marry John Ognby, a man convicted of drug-related offences. In 1997 she welcomed a son, Marius Borg Høiby, with Morten Borg, who was also a convicted felon and one of Ognby’s close friends.”

Marius Borg Høiby does not carry out royal duties and does not have a royal title. In October of this year, Marius Borg Høiby denied allegations he assaulted two of his ex girlfriends. Both Nora Haukland and Julianne Snekkestad reportedly lived with Marius Borg Høiby who is denying allegations he assaulted them.

His defence lawyer Øyvind Bratlien told TV2 that "Marius Borg Høiby has now been questioned. He has been in a total of eight police interviews where he has explained himself thoroughly and in detail.”

Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son Marius Borg Høiby arrested on rape, who is his father? Here he is with his mother Crown Princess Mette-Marit in 2022. Photo: NTB/AFP via Getty Images | NTB/AFP via Getty Images

In August of this year, Marius Borg Høiby was arrested following an incident that is believed to have taken place in an apartment in Frogner, Oslo. Following the incident in Frogner in Oslo, Marius Borg Høiby was charged with abuse against both Nora Haukland and Julianne Snekkestad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the beginning of November, Marius Borg Høiby’s mother Crown Princess Mette- Marit of Norway extended her sick leave as she continues to battle lung disease. The Norwegian royal palace released a statement which read: "Due to side effects of the medicines the Crown Princess must take for her chronic lung disease, the sick leave has been extended, initially until 5 November. Program items during the period will be cancelled or postponed."

In 2018, the Royal House of Norway revealed that Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway had been diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. The statement read: “Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been diagnosed with a chronic pulmonary disease that may at times limit her ability to carry out her official programme.

“The Crown Princess has undergone extensive medical examination over some time and an unusual variant of fibrosis has been detected in the lungs, according to the Crown Princess’ physician, Professor Kristian Bjøro of Oslo University Hospital, Rikshospitalet. It is not yet clear whether the pulmonary disease is linked to a more extensive autoimmune disease process, or whether there are other causes that underlie the lung changes.

Princess Mette-Marit of Norway revealed that “For a number of years, I have had health challenges on a regular basis, and now we know more about what is involved. The condition means that my working capacity will vary. The Crown Prince and I are choosing to make this public now partly because in future there will be a need to plan periods of time without an official programme to accommodate treatment and when the disease is more active.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Princess also said: The fact that the disease has been detected at an early stage improves her prognosis. “Even if such a diagnosis will limit my life at times, I am glad that the disease has been discovered so early. My goal is still to work and participate in the official programme as much as possible.”