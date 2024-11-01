The 51-year old who was first diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018, first went on sick leave from her royal duties last month, but this has now been extended.

The Norwegian royal palace released a statement which read: "Due to side effects of the medicines the Crown Princess must take for her chronic lung disease, the sick leave has been extended, initially until 5 November. Program items during the period will be cancelled or postponed."

In 2018, the Royal House of Norway revealed that Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway had been diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. The statement read: “Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been diagnosed with a chronic pulmonary disease that may at times limit her ability to carry out her official programme.

“The Crown Princess has undergone extensive medical examination over some time and an unusual variant of fibrosis has been detected in the lungs, according to the Crown Princess’ physician, Professor Kristian Bjøro of Oslo University Hospital, Rikshospitalet. It is not yet clear whether the pulmonary disease is linked to a more extensive autoimmune disease process, or whether there are other causes that underlie the lung changes.

Princess Mette-Marit of Norway revealed that “For a number of years, I have had health challenges on a regular basis, and now we know more about what is involved. The condition means that my working capacity will vary. The Crown Prince and I are choosing to make this public now partly because in future there will be a need to plan periods of time without an official programme to accommodate treatment and when the disease is more active.”

The Princess also said: The fact that the disease has been detected at an early stage improves her prognosis. “Even if such a diagnosis will limit my life at times, I am glad that the disease has been discovered so early. My goal is still to work and participate in the official programme as much as possible.”

Princess Mette-Marit of Norway has not only had health concerns to deal with, but family issues relating to her son, Marius Borg Høiby, his stepfather is Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway. Last month, he denied allegations he assaulted two of his ex-girlfriends.

In August of this year, Marius Borg Høiby was arrested following an incident that is believed to have taken place in an apartment in Frogner, Oslo. Following the incident in Frogner in Oslo, Marius Borg Høiby was charged with abuse against both Nora Haukland and Julianne Snekkestad.

Princess Mette-Marit has two children with Crown Prince Haakon, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus. Marius Borg Høiby is her son from a previous relationship with Morten Borgan. Mette-Marit was a single mother when she met Crown Prince Haakon.

It was recently revealed that Marius Borg Høiby reportedly no longer has access to his mother Princess Mette-Marit and stepfather Crown Prince Haakon’s residence at Skaugum.

According to the NHS, “Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a condition in which the lungs become scarred and breathing becomes increasingly difficult.

It's not clear what causes it, but it usually affects people who are around 70 to 75 years old, and is rare in people under 50.

“Several treatments can help reduce the rate at which IPF gets worse, but there's currently no treatment that can stop or reverse the scarring of the lungs.”