Following her eldest son’s reported arrest, Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit did not appear at the equestrian and athletics events at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Tuesday 6 August, but her husband Crown Prince Haakon attended without her.

Marius Borg Høiby was reportedly arrested following an incident that is believed to have taken place in an apartment in Frogner, Oslo, last Sunday. According to the publication Se og Hør, Marius Borg Høiby, who is 27 years old, is believed to have been released from police custody after allegedly attacking a woman in her 20s “psychologically and physically.”

According to Sky News Australia, “Mr Borg Høiby is now reportedly at the royal Skaugum estate with the rest of the monarchy.

The disturbing incident comes as the Norwegian monarchy faces a growing constitutional crisis sparked by Princess Mette Marit’s health.”

In October 2018, Princess Mette Marit stepped back from royal duties after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. According to the NHS, “Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a condition in which the lungs become scarred and breathing becomes increasingly difficult.

“It's not clear what causes it, but it usually affects people who are around 70 to 75 years old, and is rare in people under 50.

Mette-Marit's son Marius Borg Hoiby was born in 1997 from a relationship prior to her 2001 marriage to Norway's future king Crown Prince Haakon | NTB/AFP via Getty Images

“Several treatments can help reduce the rate at which IPF gets worse, but there's currently no treatment that can stop or reverse the scarring of the lungs.

At the time, the Princess said: "Although such a diagnosis will at times put limitations on my life, I am glad that the disease was discovered so early. My goal is still to work and participate in official programs as much as possible."

Princess Mette-Marit has two children with Crown Prince Haakon, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus. Marius Borg Høiby is her son from a previous relationship with Morten Borgan. Mette-Marit was a single mother when she met Crown Prince Haakon.

Tatler reported in 2023 that “In the mid-1990s, Mette-Marit had reportedly planned to marry John Ognby, a man convicted of drug-related offences. In 1997 she welcomed a son, Marius Borg Høiby, with Morten Borg, who was also a convicted felon and one of Ognby’s close friends.”

Marius Borg Høiby does not carry out royal duties and does not have a royal title.