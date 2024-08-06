Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Samantha Markle has filed an appeal against the dismissal of her defamation case against her half sister Meghan Markle

In March of this year, a U.S court dismissed Samantha Markle’s defamation case against her half sister Meghan Markle. Samantha Markle was suing the Duchess of Sussex over comments she made when she and Prince Harry were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey back in 2021 and when she appeared on the Netflix series Harry and Meghan in 2022.

In her ruling Judge Charle Edwards Honeywell said: “The court has taken notice of the fact that (Samantha) used the surname Rasmussen in September 2016 and Markle two months later, soon after (Meghan’s) royal relationship was first reported.

“Therefore, the gist of the statement that (Samantha) switched to the family name a short time after it was reported (Meghan) was involved with Prince Harry- is true.”

Although Samantha Markle lost her defamation case against Meghan Markle in March, The Sun has reported that she is appealing against the ruling and that in court documents exclusively obtained by them, “Samantha accuses Meghan of discrediting her by suggesting she did not know her growing up.”

As Meghan Markle’s half sister Samantha tries to sue her for defamation again, who is Samantha's mother? Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen panel during the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival | Getty Images

“She claims: ‘Meghan knew what she was doing and how to do it.”

Who is Samantha Markle’s mother?

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is the daughter of Doria Ragland and Thomas Markle, who is the father of Samantha Markle and Thomas Markle Jr. Samantha and Thomas Markle Jr.’s mother is Roslyn Markle. The couple were married from 1964 until 1975.

Thomas Markle went on to marry Doria Ragland, the mother of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in 1979 and the couple divorced in 1987. Samantha was born on 24 November 1964, and is 17 years older than her half sister, Meghan Markle.

Samantha Markle has three children, Ashleigh and Christopher from her first marriage to Earl Hale and daughter Noelle with second husband Scott Rasmussen.