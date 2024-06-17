The latest photo of Princess Kalina of Bulgaria have created somewhat of a buzz on social media. | AFP via Getty Images

The latest photo of Princess Kalina of Bulgaria has created somewhat of a buzz on social media.

Princess Kalina of Bulgaria is certainly not a household name in the UK, but international royal aficionados may very well know who she is. In recent weeks, her appearance has attracted quite a lot of attention., and not necessarily for the right reasons.

Eugenia Garavani, a content creator recently shared a photograph of the Princess on Instagram with the caption: “The shocking physical change of Princess Kalina of Bulgaria. King Simeon’s daughter has appeared in public during the repatriation of the body of Ferdinand 1 of Bulgaria. “I am dedicated to training with weight loads and body health, I am an athlete, she assured the press.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So who is Princess Kalinia of Bulgaria? She is the only daughter of the exiled Tsar Simeon II of Bulgaria, and has been described by The Telegraph “as an unconventional royal, expressing her personality through unusual hair, make-up and fashion. She once shaved her head because she lost a bet, and has raised eyebrows at society balls by dyeing her locks orange”

Princess Kalina of Bulgaria married Kitín Muñoz in 2002 and they share one son Simeon, who is reportedly the first member of the royal family to be born in Bulgaria in 70 years.

The latest photo of Princess Kalina of Bulgaria have created somewhat of a buzz on social media. | AFP via Getty Images

The photograph of Princess Kalina of Bulgaria that has courted the most controversy shows the aristocrat wearing a black and white dress at the funeral ceremony of King Ferdinand I of Bulgaria in Vrana Palace in Sofia on 29, 2024. The shoulder-baring outfit displays her muscular arms and marks a stark contrast to previous photographs of the Princess.

The recent photograph of Princess Kalina of Bulgaria has created a buzz on social media as her appearance does seem to have vastly changed in comparision to years ago. | getty

In 2002, Princess Kalina of Bulgaria married Kitín Muñoz and their wedding was held at Tsarska Bistritza Palace in southwest Bulgaria. Princess Kalina wore a dress made by local tailors and guests at the wedding feasted on traditional Bulgarian food such as moussaka for the main course and crepes for the dessert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad