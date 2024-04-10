Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and wife Rajwa Al Saif are expecting their first baby together
Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and wife Rajwa Al Saif are expecting their first baby together, Prince Hussein of Jordan is the son of King Abdullah 11 and Queen Rania. The couple were married last year and had a 10-day celebration that was attended by British royalty such as the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jill Biden, the First Lady of the USA.
A statement regarding the royal baby news was released which read: “The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Prince Hussein bin Abdullah 11, Crown Prince, and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, are expecting, with God’s help and grace their first child, in the summer of this year.
“The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Their Majesties King Abdullah 11 and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this occasion, and wishes Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa good health and joy as they welcome their baby.”
The wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Princess Rajwa took place in the gardens of Zahran Palace, in the capital of Amman in June of last year and this is the same venue where the Prince’s parents, King Abdullah 11 and Queen Rania wed back in 1993. Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William attended the wedding of Prince Hussein of Jordan and Princess Rajwa and Prince William was at Sandhurst with Prince Hussein of Jordan. The pair also watched the World Cup together in 2018.
For the wedding, Catherine, Princess of Wales wore a stunning rose pink gown by Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab. Catherine, Princess of Wales completed her look with the late Queen Elizabeth 11’s Greville Chandelier earrings and the Lover’s Knot Tiara.
The bride, Princess Rajwa also wore a gown by Elie Saab and it was reported that it took 20 people three months to bring the dress to life. According to People magazine, “The ceremony was presided over by Dr. Ahmed Al Khalaileh, imam of the Royal Hashemite Court, where Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa signed a marriage contract with two witnesses. When the service wrapped, a few women performed Zaghrata, an ululation traditionally used to express happiness at Jordanian and Arab celebrations.”
