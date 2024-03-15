Watch more of our videos on Shots!

King Charles’s cousin India Oxenberg is expecting her first baby with husband Patrick D’Ignazio. India is the daughter of former Dynasty actress Catherine Oxenberg. India, who has been married to husband Patrick D’Ignazio for just over three years, revealed the news to People magazine. “I felt really emotional about it, and really blessed and just like, Wow this really is something that I’ve always wanted , that I in a way told myself I didn’t want for so long.” She also revealed that the reason she didn’t want children before was “because it was so vulnerable to think about having my own family, and what that means to me.”

India, who is expecting a baby girl in July, also told People that “When I found out it was a girl, I was like, Wow, this is going to be hopefully my best friend! And then also, simultaneously, I felt really scared and nervous because I’ve experienced a lot of beautiful things to do with being a woman, but also terrifying things about being a woman.”

India Oxenberg was previously involved in a cult known as NXIVM, a controversial self-help group that has been accused of abuses by former members. In 2018, India, with the help of her mother, managed to escape the cult.

After leaving, she started a podcast, ‘Still Learning’ where she interviews trauma experts and other survivors. India also wrote a memoir, ‘Still Learning’ The synopsis for her memoir reads: “This is much more than a survival story; it's a deeply personal reflection on how to come out (or help a loved one come out) the other side intact, still hopeful, and remarkably adult.”

India Oxenberg revealed to Fox News that “One of the hardest things when you’re coming (out of) a traumatic event is feeling isolated and feeling like you are completely alone. Being able to connect with other survivors… it’s really inspiring… it reminds you of human resilience and how much stronger we are then we might think in a moment of feeling weak.”

India Oxenberg’s mother Catherine Oxenberg - best known for playing the part of Amanda Carrington in Dynasty, the daughter of Joan Collins’s character Alexis - is the daughter of Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia and her first husband Howard Oxenberg. She played the part of the late Princess Diana in 1982’s The Royal Romance of Charles and Diana and Charles and Diana: Unhappily Ever After in 1992.

