Ian Farquhar, King Charles’s close friend, has passed away at the monarch’s Highgrove Estate where he lived. He had lived on the King's estate in a rented farmhouse for many years and was a renowned huntsman who had been the Queen Mother’s equerry. Ian Farquhar was also good friends with Queen Camilla and her former husband Brigadier Andrew Parker Bowles who told the Daily Mail that he “had been in poor health for the past few months.” Andrew Parker Bowles told the Mail that Ian was “wild as a hawk in his youth, but always a great friend.” He also explained that he was known as “The Captain” and will be “judged by history as one of the great Master of Hounds.”

Prince William’s first girlfriend was reportedly Rose Farquhar, the daughter of Ian Farquhar. The couple, who met at the Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire, are said to have dated briefly when Prince William finished his A-levels at Eton and was described at the time as Prince William’s ‘first love.’ Prince William and Rose’s relationship did not last long as he went on to meet the then Kate Middleton at St. Andrews University. However, the pair did remain friends after their split and he attended her wedding in 2022 to George Gemmell.

Ian Farquhar served in the Queen’s Own Hussars, a cavalry regiment of the British army and when he left the army, he married Pammie-Jane Chafter, the couple had three daughters together, but later separated.