Anne Robinson is reportedly dating Queen Camilla's ex Andrew Parker Bowles who reportedly once dated Princess Anne. Photographs by Getty

According to reports, television presenter Anne Robinson and Queen Camilla’s former husband Andrew Parker Bowles have been ‘secretly dating’ for a year. According to The Sun, “Andrew’s ex-wife Queen Camilla is said to support his relationship with acid-tongued Anne-who dispatched quiz contestants with the phrase: ‘You are the weakest link, goodbye.” The article goes on to say that “A friend of the pair, both twice-wed, said: ’They have judiciously avoided being photographed together as they both wanted to keep this quiet for as long as possible.”

Anne Robinson and Andrew Parker Bowles were reportedly introduced by a mutual friend and it is believed that one of their ‘first dates’ was a party that was also attended by former Prime Minister and now Foreign Secretary David Cameron. Queen Camilla and her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles are still on good terms and according to Tatler, “championed ‘conscious uncoupling’ long before the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin.

Andrew Parker Bowles and Queen Camilla, the then Camilla Shand, met in the 1960s and married on July 4, 1973. Their guest list included the Queen Mother, Princess Margaret and Princess Anne. The couple who were married until 1995 had two children together, Laura Lopes (an art curator) and the food critic, Tom Parker Bowles. Laura and Tom’s children and Queen Camilla’s grandchildren, Freddy Parker Bowels and Louis and Gus Lopes were amongst the pages of honour at King Charles’s coronation.

Did Andrew Parker Bowles date Princess Anne?