Russell Norman who started the Polpo chain of Italian restaurants and appeared on the BBC show Saturday Kitchen, dies at 57

Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles has paid tribute to chef Russell Norman who has died

Well-known chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Russell Norman has died aged 57. Russell Norman, who was a former English teacher, founded London restaurant Brutto and co-founded Polpo and Spuntino restaurants, also in the city. "It is with the greatest sadness that I announce the loss of my best friend Russell Norman. After a short battle in hospital, he died surrounded by family and friends,” said Russell’s long-time business partner Richard Beatty.”

Only last week, Russell Norman held a party to celebrate the publication of his new book ‘Brutto: A Simple Florentine Cookbook.’ Food critic Jay Rayner said “He was one of the most gifted of restaurateurs, a terrific writer and an awful lot of fun to be around. He very much lived life his own way. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Fellow chef Jason Atherton said: “The London restaurant scene lost one of its most loved and successful restaurateurs. Russell was an inspiration to all of us and made dining out cool. He was a great person to be around and was always optimistic and full of life. Our love goes to his family and his team at Brutto, a magnificent restaurant, read in peace and god bless.”

Russell leaves behind three children and his partner, Dr Genevieve Verdigel, an art historian specialising in Italian Renaissance. Before his death, the couple were due to travel to Venice to celebrate the publication of his new book. As well as appearing on the BBC show ‘Saturday Kitchen’ Russell had also presented a six-part documentary for BBC Two entitled ‘The Restaurant Man.’