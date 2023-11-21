Former model and television presenter Annabel Giles has passed away at the age of 64

TV presenter, former model and actress Annabel Giles has died at the age of 64. Annabel, who appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2013, had been diagnosed with stage 4 Glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer in July this year.

The children of Annabel Giles, Molly and Ted released a statement where they said “It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our incredible mother, Annabel Giles, who passed away peacefully yesterday afternoon at Martlets Hospice in Hove. In July, Mum was diagnosed with a stage 4 Glioblastoma, a fast-growing and highly aggressive malignant brain tumour.”

The statement went on to say that “Mum was truly one of a kind, an enigma to those privileged to share her life. True to her nature, she kept spirits high and maintained her quick wit until the very end. Her humour and laughter will leave us inspired to live life to the fullest, just as she always did.”

Annabel Giles starred alongside Sarah Greene on ITV’s Posh Frocks and New Trousers, she also appeared on shows such as Through The Keyhole and Have I Got News For You, and appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, in 2013. She arrived on the fifth day of the show with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Vincent Simone.