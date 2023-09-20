To celebrate King Charles’s first state visit, Sir Mick Jagger and Hugh Grant are on the VIP guest list for a banquet being held in his honour at the Palace of Versailles in Paris

Billionaire Bernard Arnault is expected to be amongst the attendees at a banquet being held to celebrate King Charles’s first state visit to Paris. Joining him for the prestigious evening are Sir Mick Jagger and Hugh Grant, as well as the guest of honours, King Charles and Queen Camilla. The evening is being hosted by Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.

For her arrival in France, Queen Camilla chose a dusky pink wool coat dress by Fiona Clare and a hat by Philip Treacy. For the occasion of the banquet, she has chosen a navy blue dress with cape, Brigitte Macron opted for the same coloured gown.

According to The Telegraph, “Guests will dine on lobster, poached Bresse chicken and a raspberry confection in the grandiose Hall of Mirrors. Built in 1684 on the orders of ‘Sun King’ Louis X1V, the hall-which takes its name from 357 mirrors that hang across a 220ft expanse-is the centrepiece of a palace designed to highlight the power and glory of the pre-revolution monarchy.”

Other guests at the banquet include French actress Charlotte Gainsbourg the daughter of the late Jane Birkin, and French model and actress Carole Bouquet who looked incredibly chic in a white shirt and black skirt.

Sir Mick Jagger was joined by his partner US choreographer Melanie Hamrick and Hugh Grant was accompanied by his wife Swedish producer Anna Elisabet Eberstein.

English singer Mick Jagger and his partner US choreographer Melanie Hamrick arrive to attend a state banquet at the Palace of Versailles, west of Paris, on September 20, 2023, on the first day of a British royal state visit to France. Britain's King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla are on a three-day state visit to France. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP) (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)

