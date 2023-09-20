Which A-list stars joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at Palace of Versailles state banquet in France?
To celebrate King Charles’s first state visit, Sir Mick Jagger and Hugh Grant are on the VIP guest list for a banquet being held in his honour at the Palace of Versailles in Paris
Billionaire Bernard Arnault is expected to be amongst the attendees at a banquet being held to celebrate King Charles’s first state visit to Paris. Joining him for the prestigious evening are Sir Mick Jagger and Hugh Grant, as well as the guest of honours, King Charles and Queen Camilla. The evening is being hosted by Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.
For her arrival in France, Queen Camilla chose a dusky pink wool coat dress by Fiona Clare and a hat by Philip Treacy. For the occasion of the banquet, she has chosen a navy blue dress with cape, Brigitte Macron opted for the same coloured gown.
According to The Telegraph, “Guests will dine on lobster, poached Bresse chicken and a raspberry confection in the grandiose Hall of Mirrors. Built in 1684 on the orders of ‘Sun King’ Louis X1V, the hall-which takes its name from 357 mirrors that hang across a 220ft expanse-is the centrepiece of a palace designed to highlight the power and glory of the pre-revolution monarchy.”
Other guests at the banquet include French actress Charlotte Gainsbourg the daughter of the late Jane Birkin, and French model and actress Carole Bouquet who looked incredibly chic in a white shirt and black skirt.
Sir Mick Jagger was joined by his partner US choreographer Melanie Hamrick and Hugh Grant was accompanied by his wife Swedish producer Anna Elisabet Eberstein.
Which designer did Queen Camilla choose for the state banquet?
Queen Camilla wore a striking dark blue Dior dress for the state banquet, which of course is the perfect high-end French brand to choose for the occasion in France. This is not the first time Queen Camilla has chosen to wear Dior and wore the label for Royal Ascot earlier this year.