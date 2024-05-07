Prince Gustav and Princess Carina of Denmark welcome their second child via surrogacy

Prince Gustav and Princess Carina of Denmark have welcomed their second child via surrogacy. A spokesperson for the palace confirmed that Prince Gustav and Princess Carina of Denmark are now parents to a baby girl and said: “Their Highnesses, Prince Gustav and Princess Carina, have become parents for the second time.

'They have had a daughter. Everyone involved is doing well and is very happy. The child was born on Friday 26 April.”

Prince Gustav, who is Queen Margrethe’s nephew, married Princess Carina in Germany two years ago, and have been together for more than 20 years. The couple spent years fighting a strict inheritance rule set by Prince Gustav’’s grandfather Prince Gustav Albrecht in the 1930s, which prevented them from marrying.

Prince Gustav Albrecht rule was that no family property could be inherited if they marry someone not of Protestant, noble or Aryan descent. According to the Daily Mail, “By 1944, he (Prince Gustav Albrecht) went missing while serving as an officer in the German Army, during a mission near Orsha, Belarus. The soldier was declared MIA and no one sought an official declaration of death until Gustav was born in 1969.

Gustav's father Prince Richard was able to inherit property because his wife - Princess Benedikte of Denmark - met the strict and controlling criteria.

However, Carina Axelsson, 54 - who is an American author best known for the teen fashion detective series Model Under Cover - has Swedish and Mexican heritage, and hence didn't satisfy the will's agenda.”

Prince Gustav and Princess Carina were able to marry after German courts ruled that he met the conditions of his late grandfather’s will. The couple welcomed a son via surrogate in June last year and a statement at the time said: “Princess Carina & Prince Gustav are very happy & grateful for this opportunity & thanks to everyone involved who has helped to find a legally legal path to follow.

“For the sake of the child, please refrain from further questions. Further information will be published in due course.”