Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘felt on top of the world’ during their visit to Colombia, as the Royal couple’s ‘undeniable passion’ for one another was unveiled - a body language expert has revealed.

Body language expert Darren Stanton has analysed Harry and Meghan’s appearances during their four-day visit - including the Duke and Duchess’ intimate salsa dance performance.

According to Darren, the couple displayed ‘undeniable passion’ as they ‘couldn’t take their eyes off each other’ whilst performing.

Darren revealed Harry wanted to connect with Meghan ‘on a deeper level’ - as he ‘took the lead’ by pulling Meghan closer towards him. However, Meghan later initiated a kiss, proving she wasn’t afraid to take control as she felt an ‘urgency’ to feel even closer to him.

Analysing other key moments between the couple, the expert also explained how the pair felt ‘as powerful as ever’ over the weekend, with Meghan appearing ‘at home’ when she spoke during a panel. Darren says it was the most ‘honest and open’ display we’ve seen from the Duchess in a long time.

Harry and Meghan are ‘on the same page emotionally’ as couple felt ‘on top of the world’ and ‘as powerful as ever’

“When Harry and Meghan were shown around the village of San Basilio de Palenque in Colombia, we saw them feeling as powerful as ever. They were the example of a power couple as they walked hand in hand and smiled at each other, as well as everyone surrounding them. They exuded great energy as they proved they were on a mission, with a clear purpose to work together as a team. They were walking at the same speed and often reciprocated each other’s movements - suggesting they were on the same page emotionally. They felt on top of the world.”

Harry and Meghan showed ‘undeniable passion’ as Duke wanted to connect with wife ‘on a deeper level’

“Harry and Meghan shared a dance as they visited the Caribbean coast. This intimate exchange was filled with undeniable passion - they couldn’t keep their eyes off each other. Harry took the lead by initiating the dance. He wanted to connect with his wife on a deeper level. We see this demonstrated through Harry taking Meghan’s hand and pulling her closer towards him. When they were letting their hair down and having a dance, Meghan and Harry gazed into each other’s eyes and both had their arms wrapped around each other. Their bodies were completely in sync. Towards the end, Meghan took control as she leaned towards Harry, placed her hands on his cheeks and pulled him in for a kiss. This proves Meghan liked that Harry took the lead - but she isn’t afraid to go for what she wants.”

Meghan’s ‘most honest and open’ appearance revealed - with Duchess taking ‘inspiration’ from Queen Camilla

“When we saw Meghan speaking on the panel, she came across as calm and collected, while being completely authentic. It’s probably been the most honest and open display we’ve seen from Meghan for a long time. All the way through, she’s congruent with her body language and facial expressions. We’ve been exposed to a very confident side to Meghan, as she displayed no signs of hesitation or feeling tension.

“Meghan feels at home on this stage. She’s speaking so openly. When we analyse her tone of voice, it’s steady, consistent and low. It doesn’t change too much, telling us she’s comfortable and at ease. She was also wearing white and could be taking inspiration from Queen Camilla, who often opts for white during engagements. The colour white attracts positive energy and calmness, but also makes a statement. Meghan has proved she feels self-assured, competent and able to assert herself.”

- Darren Stanton is a former police officer with Derbyshire police with a degree in psychology, who used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant, being dubbed the “Human Lie Detector” appearing on the likes of BBC’s The One Show, ITV’s This Morning with Phillip and Holly as well as working on screen with criminal barrister Robert “Judge” Rinder. He has also analysed heightened political situations including General Election debates and key interviews with the likes of Dominic Cummings.