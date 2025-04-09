Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Prince Harry was hurried out of court during a break in proceedings on Wednesday after a public outburst disrupted his ongoing legal appeal over police protection in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex had been attending the Court of Appeal in London for the second day of a hearing into his legal challenge against the Home Office, following the dismissal of his claim over security arrangements when visiting the UK.

Shortly after the courtroom was cleared for a private session early in the afternoon, a woman shouted from the public gallery: "I support you, Prince Harry."

The comment prompted security to escort Harry out of the courtroom as the session was paused. Much of the hearing is being held behind closed doors due to national security concerns.

The appeal concerns a 2020 decision by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), which ruled Harry should receive a different level of taxpayer-funded police protection after stepping back from royal duties. That ruling was upheld by the High Court last year, with retired judge Sir Peter Lane finding the decision lawful.

During the hearing, Prince Harry, who now lives in California, was seen quietly speaking with his legal team and taking notes on blue sticky pads.

His barrister Shaheed Fatima KC argued that Ravec devised a “different and so-called bespoke process” for evaluating Harry’s security needs, a process that the Duke believes unfairly singles him out.

“The appellant does not accept that ‘bespoke’ means ‘better’,” she said. “In fact, in his submission, it means that he has been singled out for different, unjustified and inferior treatment.”

Fatima also criticised the process for requiring Ravec to consider why Harry would be attending specific events, describing that detail as “plainly irrelevant to the question of security.”

Representing the Home Office, Sir James Eadie KC defended the committee’s approach: “There is no proper basis for challenging the decision that the bespoke assessment was appropriate… What mattered was the question of substance of how they were going to deal with this unique set of circumstances.”

He added that Ravec does not operate “by way of comparison” between individuals under its remit, as no two cases are ever entirely alike.

“It needs to be acknowledged squarely that it is extremely difficult and perhaps not very profitable to seek to compare cases,” he said, “other than through the broad guiding principles, as apply across a range of similar cases.”

The appeal is being heard by Sir Geoffrey Vos, Lord Justice Bean, and Lord Justice Edis, with a written judgment expected at a later date.

Prince Harry’s return to the UK for the hearing was unannounced. He is not believed to have met with King Charles, despite both being in the country on Sunday.