A stalker got within feet of Prince Harry during his recent trip to the UK - and had to be “body-blocked” by his security.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The known stalker of the Duke of Sussex was near him twice last month, during the four days he spent in the UK in September in which he attended charity events and saw the King for the first time in 19 months.

The Telegraph says that the female stalker entered a “secure zone” at a London hotel where Harry attended a WellChild awards ceremony. Harry has been patron of the charity for more than 15 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AFP via Getty Images

The newspaper also revealed that two days later, the woman was spotted “a stone’s throw” from the duke when he visited Imperial College London’s Centre for Blast Injury Studies.

It was reported that a member of Harry’s private security staff “body-blocked” the woman to prevent her from getting any closer.

The woman has been identified as a “fixated individual” by the duke’s personal protection team and has a history of following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the newspaper said. She was even spotted in Nigeria during the couple’s visit in 2024.

Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, announced they were stepping back as working members of the royal family in January 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following their departure from the royal family, the couple were told that they would not be able to retain the full-time police protection granted to the royals.

The Sussexes would instead receive a “bespoke” security service, whereby they would be required to give 30 days’ notice of any plans to travel to the UK, with each visit being assessed for threat levels and whether protection is needed.

In May, Harry lost his Court of Appeal challenge over his security arrangements while in the UK and said, in the TV interview following the decision, he “can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK”.

On Saturday, Meghan attended the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week in support of her friend, the fashion designer Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Meghan, who announced her arrival in Paris with an Instagram story, wore a white outfit of wide-leg trousers and a blazer from the collection for the show on Saturday.