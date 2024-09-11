Prince William all smiles at Wales Air Ambulance after Kate's emotional health update

Following his wife’s emotional video message, the Prince of Wales was all smiles as he visited Wales Air Ambulance this week.

A smiling Prince of Wales got to talk "helicopters and medical kits and all sorts" during his first public appearance since his wife's emotional video message to the nation this week.

However, William could not avoid the subject of princess Kate's health completely when he visited Wales Air Ambulance on Tuesday, describing how his wife has "a long way to go" after revealing she had finished her chemotherapy treatment following a cancer diagnosis.

Prince William was all smiles on a visit to the Wales Air Ambulance | Joshua Brandwood/National World

At the air ambulance base, in Llanelli, South Wales, the prince said the end of the treatment was “good news”, after the princess spoke of looking forward to returning to work.

The visit came amid Air Ambulance Week, and saw former helicopter pilot William, who worked with both the East Anglian Air Ambulance in Norfolk and RAF Search and Rescue on Anglesey, North Wales, speak of how much he missed the role - even suggesting he could come back for a weekend shift.

“I can’t stop talking about helicopters and medical kits and all sorts,” the prince said. “I’m sorry I take ages waffling about it. I miss it all. I’m quite keen to stay a bit longer.

“I’m thinking I might come back for a weekend at some point. I saw the Cardiff team a while ago and said to them I’ll come back and join them.”

During the visit, he was shown a range of improvements since his time, including bigger wheels on trolleys, after the prince recounting the challenge of the stretchers rattling around and the problems they faced getting them back into the helicopters.

"You’ve got better trolleys now… bigger wheels, off-road tyres. Crucial,” he said.