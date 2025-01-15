Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It has been a busy couple of days for Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales. The Princess of Wales made an emotional return to the Royal Marsden Hospital which has been named as the hospital where she underwent preventative chemotherapy.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has revealed that she is in remission from cancer and in a post on social media, wrote: “I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year. My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional. In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer.

The Prince of Wales meeting Aston Villa supporters in a Wetherspoons pub in the centre of Birmingham ahead of an away match at Everton. The Prince spent more than 30 minutes with the season ticket Villa fans, before they headed to the match, after attending the the College of Paramedics inaugural emergency and critical care conference in Birmingham. Picture date: Wednesday January 15, 2025. Photo: Daniel Jones/PA Wire | Daniel Jones/PA Wire

Catherine, Princess of Wales also said: “It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. C.”

A day after the Princess of Wales visited the Royal Marsden Hospital, pub goers at a Wetherspoons were in for a shock at their local pub when Prince William was spotted there. The Prince of Wales was unveiled today as Patron of the College of Paramedics and visited first-responders as part of his new role.

According to The Mirror, “Punters were then left agasp when the heir walked into the The London and North Western pub in Birmingham New Street station before saying hello and sitting at a table of locals. The prince ordered a pint of cider while waiting for his train back to London alongside Kensington Palace aides.”

Prince William who used to be an ambulance pilot in Anglesey was at the Birmingham Conference and Events Centre earlier in the day where he discussed with paramedics about the pressures they face. At Wetherspoons, Prince William met Aston Villa supporters and spent thirty minutes wtih them before they headed to Aston Villa away match at Everton.