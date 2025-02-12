Prince William's ex-flying instructor has died of cancer “after years of exposure to toxic fumes”.

Zach Stubbings, 47, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma - cancer of the blood and bone marrow - in 2013, thirteen years after joining RAF Search and Rescue at the age of 21. The former flight sergeant and helicopter winchman passed away last month in a hospice after more than decade battling with the disease.

The father-of-three leaves behind his wife, Anna-Louise, whose first husband and seven-year-old son were killed by a careless driver in 2015. Zach's tragic passing was revealed by former navy commander and fellow pilot Richard Sutton, who was also diagnosed with cancer 12 years ago.

Richard is among hundreds of Armed Forces personnel, including Zach, who claim their rare and deadly cancers have been caused by exposure to toxic exhaust fumes during their years of service. The former RAF and Navy pilots have accused the Ministry of Defence of failing to protect aircrew from carcinogenic emissions from military helicopters, some of which are still in service.

Prince William's ex-flying instructor has died of cancer “after years of exposure to toxic fumes”. (Photo: Becci Louise Stubbings/Facebook) | Becci Louise Stubbings/Facebook

They have been diagnosed with cancers such as non-Hodgkin lymphoma, multiple myeloma, throat cancer, lung cancer and testicular cancer after flying in Sea King, Wessex and Puma and Chinook helicopters. The Times revealed last year that almost 40 of the troops diagnosed with cancer are currently suing the MoD. The number of those who have come forward is predicted to double in the coming weeks.

Documents exposed amid legal fights have revealed the government was aware of the dangers of the Sea King's exhaust as long ago as 1999. But it carried on allowing aircrew to fly in the helicopter without safety precautions regardless of the risks.

Richard, who had flown more than 3,500 hours in Sea Kings helicopters, and Zach, who flew more than 2,500 hours in the, set up a Whatsapp chat in 2013 to raise awareness of the issues. The group, called Fly Hard, Fight Hard, with the motto, 'Shoulder to Shoulder', was formed of three other colleagues got in touch who were also suffering from throat and lung cancers, despite never smoking. Two of the original five passed away in 2023.

Zach’s sister Becci posted a heartbreaking tribute on Facebook. She said: “Today we said goodbye to my brother Zach he was loved by so many, and I’m so grateful to all that came to show their support for him, it was awe inspiring. Much loved brother, father to his boys, and son to my parents, you will be missed”.