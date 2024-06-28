Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buckingham Palace has announced that the Princess Royal has left hospital and is now convalescing at her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire after a five-night stay.

The 73-year-old royal was admitted to hospital to receive treatment for injuries that were believed to have been a result of either being kicked by a horse or headbutted by one.

When asked if Princess Anne would be leaving the hospital on (Wednesday 26 June), Princess Anne’s husband Sir Tim Laurence replied: “She’ll be out when she’s ready.” Sir Tim Laurence also visited his wife on Tuesday 25 June and said that “She is recovering well.”

On Tuesday 25 June, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and his wife, Princess Anne, spent a two-hour lunch together and he was seen with what looked like a blue cool bag. When asked what he had taken for his wife, he said: “Just a few little treats from home.”

Princess Anne’s husband Sir Tim Laurence is not the only member of her family who has visited her. Her daughter, Zara Tindall, was also seen at Southmead Hospital on Tuesday 25 June.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on Monday which read: “The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.

“Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.

“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery.”

Whilst she was in hospital, it is believed that a planned trip to Canada had to be postponed, Princess Anne also missed a state dinner in honour of Japan’s emperor and empress. Earlier in the week, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished her a ‘swift recovery’ and said that everyone in the country is ‘immensely fond’ of her, whilst Labour leader Keir Starmer wished her a 'speedy recovery.’