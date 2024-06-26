Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sir Tim Laurence has visited his wife, the Princess Royal at Southmead Hospital in Bristol, where she was taken to after an incident on Sunday.

The 73-year-old royal is currently in hospital after receiving treatment for injuries that are believed to have been a result of either being kicked by a horse or headbutted by one. Princess Anne’s husband Sir Tim Laurence has just left the hospital after spending time with his wife.

When asked if Princess Anne would be leaving the hospital today (Wednesday 26 June), he replied: “She’ll be out when she’s ready.” Sir Tim Laurence also visited his wife in hospital yesterday and said that “She is recovering well.”

On Tuesday 25 June, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and his wife, Princess Anne, spent a two-hour lunch together and he was seen with what looked like a blue cool bag. When asked what he had taken for his wife, he said: “Just a few little treats from home.”

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence also said yesterday that “We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care-and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene.”

Sir Tim Laurence gives update on when wife Princess Anne will be leaving hospital | Getty Images

Princess Anne’s husband Sir Tim Laurence is not the only member of her family who has visited her. Her daughter, Zara Tindall, who was dressed for the heatwave in an all-denim outfit, also was seen at Southmead Hospital on Tuesday 25 June.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on Monday which read: “The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.

“Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.