Princess Kalina of Bulgaria’s husband is António “Kitin” Muñoz and the couple married on October 26, 2002.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wedding of Princess Kalina of Bulgaria to António “Kitin” Muñoz took place on October 26, 2022 and the couple’s nuptials were the first wedding celebrations of a Royal Family member to take place in Bulgaria after the last wedding, which was between Tsar Boris and Queen Ionna in 1930.

Three years ago, the Bulgarian Royal Family’s Instagram page posted a photo from Princess Kalina and António “Kitin” Muñoz wedding, the caption read: “Congratulations to HRH Princess Kalina of Bulgaria and António “Kitin” Muñoz who celebrated 20 years of marriage yesterday. The couple met in Madrid through their common friend the now King Felipe VI of Spain and married at the royal villa of Tsarska Bistritsa in Borovetz, Rila mountains.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the Instagram post, one fan wrote: “I saw him a few days ago at the Spanish Embassy’s party for the national day of Spain. He was there with his son Simeon Hassan. I didn’t dare talk to him, though. 😅,” whilst another fan wrote: “Princess "K" has found a love "K" 😁.”

(R/L): Bulgaria's Prince Kyril of Preslav, Rosario Nadal, Prince Konstantin-Assen of Vidin, Simeon-Hassan Munoz, Princess Kalina and her husband Kitin Munoz attend the funeral ceremony of King Ferdinand I of Bulgaria in Vrana Palace in Sofia on May 29, 2024. Photo: AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Princess Kalina of Bulgaria and husband António “Kitin” Muñoz share a teenage son Simeon-Hassan Mũnoz, the three of them attended the funeral of King Ferdinand I of Bulgaria in Vrana Palace in Sofia and it was at the funeral where Princess Kalina of Bulgaria’s physical appearance shocked the world.

It wasn’t Princess Kalina of Bulgaria’s hair or dress that attracted attention but rather her muscular physique. She was surprised by the reaction and spoke to Spanish magazine !HOLA¡ about it. She said: “I didn't expect it. I just wore a sleeveless dress. In the 21st century, a woman's physical form shouldn't be newsworthy."

Princess Kalina of Bulgaria’s physical appearance first attracted attention in the early 2000s when it appeared that she had undergone facial surgery. However, her husband spoke to !HOLA¡ in 2018 and said: "All the absurd theories of Kalina's different operations and aesthetic treatments are nothing more than misinformation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Princess Kalina of Bulgaria and husband Kitin Munoz attends a Mass in occasion of the 25th anniversary of death of Conde de Barcelona, father of King Juan Carlos, at San Lorenzo del Escorial Monastery on April 3, 2018 in El Escorial, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images) | Getty Images

António “Kitin” Muñoz revealed that his wife Princess Kalina of Bulgaria had suffered an accident aged eight which resulted in her losing two front teeth.

How old is Princess Kalina of Bulgaria?

Princess Kalina of Bulgaria is 53. In January of this year. Five months, the Instagram account for the Bulgaria royal family shared a photograph of Princess Kalina with her son and wrote: “Happy birthday to HRH Princess Kalina of Bulgaria, only daughter of TM Tsar Simeon and Queen Margarita who was born on this day in 1972

“On the photo from www.kingsimeon.bg with her son HRH Prince Simeon-Hassan.”