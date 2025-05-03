Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fundraiser for a memorial tribute to Virginia Giuffre, who had accused Duke of York of sexual assault, has been launched to ‘honour her legacy’.

On April 26, Giuffre, who had accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault when she was a minor in a US civil lawsuit, died by suicide at her rural property in Neergabby, in Western Australia at the age of 41.

And now, her death could bring to light previously undisclosed details of the 2022 out-of-court settlement with the Duke, who has always denied the allegations but agreed to settle the civil lawsuit to avoid further public fallout. While the figure was never confirmed, The Times reported the payout was around $12 million.

In a statement on the fundraising page, her sister-in-law Amanda Roberts wrote: “We know Virginia was not just a bright light to us but to many. The lives she touched, the strength, and the fight she has given us will live with us always. Though our family and many are experiencing an immeasurable sense of grief, we know that this will make us stronger— that is what Virginia would have wanted.

“With that, we think it is imperative that we find a way to leave her mark of legacy. Virginia, through her fight and testimony, was able to amass settlements, but unfortunately, through this tragedy, as many of you may know, funds and estates can take years to settle. While her estate is being settled in Australia, her family in America is dedicated to memorializing and celebrating her spirit.It is our intention with this fund that we create a public memorial not just for family but for survivors and supporters from all over to visit and share space with Virginia.

Prince Andrew with a 17-year old Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell

“She deserves to have a permanent mark in this world that demonstrates her lasting impact.Virginia was adamant about seeing real change in active legislation. One of the laws she was driven to change was the Statute of Limitations for sexual abuse. Statute of Limitations is a convenient law for perpetrators.”

According to The Times, a portion of the reported settlement—around £1.5 million—had been placed in an escrow account for a charity Giuffre intended to launch, named SOAR (Speak Out, Act, Reclaim). The organisation aimed to support other victims of sexual abuse, but it was never fully registered, and the funds were not transferred.

Now, as Giuffre's estate moves into probate, questions are being raised about who will receive the remainder of her assets. Under Western Australian inheritance law, if someone dies intestate (without a will), their spouse receives the first A$472,000 (£227,000) and one-third of the remaining estate. The rest is divided equally among their children. This applies even if the couple is separated but not legally divorced, which was reportedly the case with Giuffre.

Disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has said the well-known photo showing the Duke of York next to Virginia Giuffre is fake

Sources close to Prince Andrew’s legal team told The Times that the Duke had initially taken a “head in the sand” approach to the lawsuit, believing it would “fizzle away” or “run out of steam.” The settlement was ultimately agreed to in order to minimise reputational damage to the royal family, resulting in Prince Andrew’s permanent removal from royal duties.

Giuffre was not known for living extravagantly, though she had invested in property with her husband before their separation. In her final months, she lived alone in Neergabby, a sparsely populated farming area of fewer than 300 residents. Her house sat at the end of a long dirt track behind a gate marked “Danger — keep out”.

Local residents told The Times they were unaware she lived in the area. “It was a shock to me when I heard that she lived there,” one neighbour said. Laura Parker, head of the Neergabby Community Association, added: “She was not known to the association. She was a private person who lived opposite my place of work.”

A farmer who met Giuffre and her husband last year said they had inquired about raising cattle but settled instead on keeping chickens and horses. “I don’t think anyone in the community got close to her but we all feel sorry for what happened,” he said. “The kids used to ride their quad bikes around. They all seemed to be enjoying the block until the split.”

In the nearby town of Gingin, with a population of around 850, she was also rarely seen. A local hardware store owner told The Times: “She seemed like the loveliest person but she was private and obviously wanted to keep it that way.”