Another interesting weekend of Premier League action awaits, with just about every race having heated up during the week, with Luton Town picking up a big win at the bottom, while Manchester United and Newcastle United made up ground in the European chase.

Liverpool continue to hold a lead at the top, but they face Arsenal on Sunday in what could be a pivotal tie in the race, even this early on. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding the Premier League.

Rashford message

Former Premier League striker Stan Collymore believes Marcus Rashford should choose Tottenham over Arsenal if it comes down to it, with the Manchester United forward being linked with a cross-Premier League switch.

“In terms of what club he should go and play for, I know there has been a lot of chatter about Arsenal, and they may well be the ideal fit for him, but for me, it’s really simple — Rashford needs to be at a club where the manager is stable and not going anywhere anytime soon," Collymore told CaughtOffside.

“He needs a manager, who has a lot of control at a club, spends some quality time with him and get inside his head to figure out exactly how to get the best out of him. If he can find that in Mikel Arteta, so be it but I actually think Ange Postecoglou would do wonders for him. Postecoglou would say to Rashford ‘mate, there’s no pressure, just go out and attack like you did when you were a kid’. He would take the weight of the world off his shoulders and probably help him rediscover his love for the game. Let’s be honest as well, I know fans are quick to take the mick but Spurs are a massive club, and there’s no doubt about it, they are heading in the right direction again. So come on then, Rashford to Spurs, who says no?”

Liverpool snub defender opportuntity

Liverpool were reportedly offered a defender late in the transfer window before deciding not to pursue a deal. That's according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

“They were offered a nice possibility, an interesting opportunity with Oumar Solet at Salzburg as new centre-back,” Romano said on his Here We Go podcast.