Seasonal Affective Disorder: The Reset Room podcast looks at debilitating SAD and offers help

Amana Walker is this week’s expert guest on The Reset Room

This time of year can be challenging for many. Find out why this is and what you can do about it to help fend off this debilitating condition.

The Reset Room continues this week with life coach and resident expert Amana Walker joining me to share her great experience and insight into how people work and what helps us grow and succeed.

On this week’s episode we are looking at something that affects a significant amount of people, Seasonal Affective Disorder, also known as SAD. This is a condition which occurs around this time of year when the reduction in sunlight and day time hours means our bodies and minds have to adjust. Some people find this change can bring on feelings of depression and anxiety. What was often dismissed as the ‘winter blues’ in the past can be much more serious but, positively, there are steps you can take to help prevent it and to deal with it should it affect you.

Amana Walker is the resident expert on this episode of The Reset Room

Amana tells us, “Our bodyclock can be thrown out come mid autumn and it can carry on for months. But we can prepare for it. Being outside is a great remedy, even a short burst when it’s cold and cloudy. But there are also other approaches that can help like working inside a window, bringing the outdoors inside and keeping yourself active.”

Amana explains that there can be a vicious circle when it comes to SAD where because of cold weather we wear more clothes, some of us find we don’t want to go outside, we comfort eat and can put on weight. All these things can contribute to feelings of anxiety and depression.

Amana also tells us that this isn’t an issue confined to the winter months, ten per cent of those who suffer from SAD actually do so in Spring/Summer time when they struggle with long hours of daylight and disrupted sleep.

On this episode a listener also shares her struggle with moving to a new town and feeling isolated, Amana gives some advice to help tackle this issue.

In this new series, topics we are covering include ‘’, ‘Physical actions to improve the mind’’ and ‘how to apply an athlete’s mindset to everyday life’.

Our experts in life coaching and personal development have years of experience in helping people in all walks of life achieve and perform to the best of their potential. In each episode we’ll also get you, the listeners, on board by answering your questions and assisting you with the challenges you face on an everyday basis.

