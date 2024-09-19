Getty Images

F1 Academy will take to the Marina Bay Street Circuit this weekend for Round 5 of the 2024 season.

The 2024 F1 Academy season resumes this weekend as the all-female series takes to the streets of Singapore for round five. After rounds one and two in Jeddah and Miami, the showdown at the Marina Bay Circuit will mark the third street race of the year.

The Singapore Grand Prix is a new addition to the F1 Academy calendar and while some drivers will be experiencing the track for the first time, others are already familiar with the demands of Marina Bay. Championship leader Abbi Pulling is among five drivers who went racing in Singapore during the final weekend of W Series in 2022.

Pulling, Nerea Martí, Bianca Bustamante, Chloe Chambers and Emely de Heus were all on the grid for the W Series Singapore Grand Prix. Pulling finished sixth and will be hoping to draw on that experience to further boost her lead at the top of the F1 Academy standings.

The Brit boasts an astonishing start to the season, with a podium finish in every race so far, including five wins. Doriane Pin is Pulling’s closest rival and the French driver will be eager to build on her latest win in Zandvoort.

Whether you’re a regular follower or just discovering F1 Academy for the first time, get ready for the weekend’s action with everything you need to know for Singapore.

When is F1 Academy in Singapore?

Round 5 of the season will get underway from Friday. Only one practice will take place this weekend, which will take place on Friday at 15.20 local time (08.20 BST). Qualifying will start later in the day at 19.00 SGT (12.00 BST).

Race 1 in Singapore will take place on Saturday at 15.05 SGT (08.05 BST), followed by Race 2 at 15.35 SGT (08.35 BST) on Sunday.

F1 Academy driver standings

Rodin Motorsport’s Pulling leads the pack with a stunning 190 points, a huge 71 ahead of closest competitor Pin. The 20-year-old got her season off to a flying start in Jeddah by taking the first win but has since earned just three podium finishes.

The fight for P3 is also heating up, as just five points separate Chambers (89), Martí (85) and Maya Waug (84) as things stand.

Briton Ella Lloyd will make her F1 Academy debut at Marina Bay after being selected as the Round 5 Wild Card entry. The 18-year-old currently competes in British F4 and she will sport a special edition livery and race suit to spotlight the Discover Your Drive programme, aimed at inspiring the next generation of female talent in motorsport.

F1 Academy has the same points system as Formula 1, seeing the top 10 drivers earn points from 25 down to 1.

How can I watch F1 Academy?

Sky Sports is broadcasting all coverage of F1 Academy this season and UK viewers can tune in on the Sky Sports F1 channel. You can also catch the action live on the F1 Academy YouTube channel via livestream.