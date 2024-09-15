Formula One Sky Sports presenter Rachel Brookes undergoes emergency surgery missing out on covering Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Sky Sports F1 presenter Rachel Brookes underwent emergency surgery after being diagnosed with appendicitis.

She was due to be part of the presenting team covering this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix but was instead rushed into surgery. Brookes is a veteran of Sky's coverage of Formula 1 and has taken to social media to explain why she was absent.

Brookes wrote: "So I landed here Tuesday night and felt poorly. Thought it was just nasty food poisoning but yesterday found out that I had appendicitis and needed surgery.

"I've had the appendectomy and all good. Just want to say a massive thanks to all my colleagues at Sky Sports F1 for stepping up, stepping in to cover and sending me so many messages. We really do have the best team!

Sky Sports F1 presenter Rachel Brookes underwent emergency surgery after being diagnosed with appendicitis. (Photo: @rachelbrookes on Instagram)Sky Sports F1 presenter Rachel Brookes underwent emergency surgery after being diagnosed with appendicitis. (Photo: @rachelbrookes on Instagram)
Sky Sports F1 presenter Rachel Brookes underwent emergency surgery after being diagnosed with appendicitis. (Photo: @rachelbrookes on Instagram) | @rachelbrookes on Instagram

"And also to Sky as a company for pulling out all the stops to get me the best care and flying out my sister for support. So, basically, that's why I wasn't on the coverage this weekend... see you all in Texas."

In a second post on her Instagram story she wrote: "And the hugest of thank yous to the amazing staff at Liv Bona Dea hospital in Baku. I could not have felt in safer hands. From my surgeon, Elgun, to my anaesthetist, Madina, to all the nurses who downloaded Google Translate so we could communicate. To Ayshan, Yazgul, Shovgia, Humay and Osman - you were more than any patient could wish for. Also to Formula Medicine and all the medical staff at the Baku Circuit, you were fantastic."

