Daniel Ricciardo’s future in F1 hangs on a knife edge - with rumours abound that he could be leaving the sport.

The Australian driver has been racing for RB over the past couple of seasons, alongside Japan’s Yuki Tsunoda. Ricciardo, who left Red Bull at the end of 2018 in search of number one status at another team, has spent his recent years pining for a return to the frontrunning outfit.

But with Sergio Perez holding on to the second seat alongside three-time world champion Max Verstappen - at least until the end of the season - and RB desperate to bring youngster Liam Lawson into the fold, the Honey Badger’s future in F1 is massively up in the air.

Will Daniel Ricciardo be racing in F1 next season? | Getty Images

Now, multiple outlets are reporting that there will be some sort of announcement this week ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. It’s thought that this announcement could be Ricciardo’s exit from RB, but he doesn’t seem to have any other destination. Aside from the final Sauber seat, which is thought to be going to Valtteri Bottas, and the Mercedes seat that practically already has Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s name written on it, next year’s grid has been more or less decided.

Speaking about his future at Monza, Ricciardo said: “I haven’t had any unreasonable pressure - I haven’t had a hand on the shoulder pulling me into a room to say ‘do this, or else’. But I know what’s required. Maybe the tough talk doesn’t need to happen.

“I’ve known Helmut a long time. We all know what is required.”

Speaking on Sky Sports F1 over the Italian Grand Prix weekend, paddock guru Ted Kravitz said: “Are we going to have a driver announcement at RB before the Azerbaijan Grand Prix? We are all expecting it - Ricciardo pretty much telegraphed it.

“Is that driver announcement going to be that Liam Lawson will partner Yuki Tsunoda next year? That is what everyone is expecting.”