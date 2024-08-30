Andrea Kimi Antonelli crashed during first practice for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza. | Gabriel Bouys / AFP via Getty Images

Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s F1 debut has ended in the barrier after a crash in free practice.

The Italian Formula 2 driver replaced Mercedes driver George Russell in the first practice session for the Italian Grand Prix in Monza - but disaster struck early on in his first outing.

Antonelli, 18, was going through Monza’s final corner, Parabolica, when he caught a snap of oversteer and slammed into the barrier on the outside of the corner. The driver was quick to apologise over the radio, though his frustration was clearly audible.

After checking Antonelli was okay, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said: “Kimi, [it’s] all good.”

Antonelli, who has struggled at Prema in his inaugural year in F2, is hotly-tipped to be taking the second Mercedes seat next season, which is being vacated by Ferrari-bound Sir Lewis Hamilton. The youngster has reportedly been getting ready for his rookie F1 season by driving old Mercedes F1 cars in closely-monitored training sessions.