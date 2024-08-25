Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

F1 driver Logan Sargeant could find himself without a drive sooner rather than later, NationalWorld understands.

The 23-year-old from Fort Lauderdale, FL, has been racing in F1 for two seasons, but will be replaced next year by Carlos Sainz, who is joining Williams from Ferrari.

But after a string of poor performances and a massive crash in practice for the Dutch grand prix, there is speculation that he could be replaced before the end of the season. Sargeant’s crash in Zandvoot practically wrote off his car, meaning he missed qualifying yesterday (August 24) while Williams mechanics built him a new car ahead of today’s race.

Williams boss James Vowles has promised to help Sargeant with his future, but if rumours are true then this arrangement may need to be expedited.

The Williams of Logan Sargeant is seen on fire after crashing during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands at Zandvoort. | Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 earlier this week, Vowels said: “Logan was aware of my decision to move on before the world was - and a good amount before. Logan remains a Williams driver and I have a responsibility towards him to ensure he remains a professional driver, earning income from the sport he is in. We are working with him to try and find opportunities in and around [motorsport] - it could be in other categories or elsewhere.

“He is still one of the top 20 drivers in the world in this sport, we shouldn’t forget that. I hope that you’ll see as we get this car further forward, him moving forward relative to the field and I think that will do his career an immense amount of good. But I have a responsibility to make sure he has a future career beyond this and we’ll make sure we do that.”

The two names being floated around the F1 paddock as temporary replacements for Sargeant are Liam Lawson - a Red Bull junior who replaced Daniel Ricciardo this time last season following an injury - and former Haas driver Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, a Mercedes protege and F2 driver, was also being linked with the seat, but Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is keen to keep him close by, with the Italian almost certainly set to replace Sir Lewis Hamilton for next season.

After the Dutch grand prix today, there are nine races left in the 2024 season - with the next race taking place at Monza, Italy, next weekend.