Aston Martin has announced that F1 design genius Adrian Newey has joined their ranks - and comes with massive ambitions.

Newey, who is widely considered the greatest technical mastermind of his generation, has committed his long-term future to Aston Martin following his departure from Red Bull.

The 65-year-old Briton’s sudden decision to end his near two-decade association with Red Bull sparked a bidding war for his services – with Ferrari among those interested in landing the man who has played a significant role in 13 drivers’ world championships and a dozen constructors’ titles with three different teams.

F1 legend Adrian Newey has joined Aston Martin. | Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team

But Newey elected to join Aston Martin, in a move which could see him earn in the region of £20m a year - more than most drivers on the grid. He joins as managing technical partner and will also become a shareholder. Aston Martin’s ambitious billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll has bankrolled Newey’s signing in a move he hopes will execute his world championship dream.

“I am thrilled to be joining Aston Martin,” said Newey. “I have been hugely inspired and impressed by the passion and commitment that Lawrence brings to everything he is involved with.

“Lawrence is determined to create a world-beating team. He is the only majority team owner who is actively engaged in the sport. His commitment is demonstrated in the development of the new Aston Martin Technology Campus and wind tunnel at Silverstone, which are not only state of the art but have a layout that creates a great environment to work in.

“They have all the key pieces of infrastructure needed to make Aston Martin a world championship-winning team and I am very much looking forward to helping reach that goal.”

At Aston Martin, Newey - who will be free to start from March 1 - will team up with Stroll’s 25-year-old son, Lance, and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, 43, who is under contract until the end of 2026. He has won world championships at Williams, McLaren and Red Bull, after quickly building his reputation in the 1980s with the fledgling Layton House team.