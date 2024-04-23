MMA fighter banned for life for kicking RING GIRL

MMA Fighter Ali Heibati has been given a lifetime ban from the sport for his unprovoked attack on a ring girl.

The Iranian was competing in the Hard Fighting Championship promotion on Friday 19 April as part of the Hardcore MMA event in Moscow.

Heibati was preparing to face Arkady Osipyan. Just moments before the fight was due to start, as is customary, a ring girl named Maria entered the cage to signal to the crowd that the first round was commencing.

However, in a bizarre series of events, as she turned her back on him to leave the cage, Heibati bafflingly kicked out at her.

Sun Sport understands that the ring girl turned around to confront Heibati, adding that the fighter had to be reprimanded by the referee.

Despite Heibati’s antics, the fight was allowed to go ahead and the Iranian was comfortably beaten by Osipyan with just 30 seconds remaining in the first round.

According to reports, Osipyan walked away towards his team following his win, only to then be attacked by Heibati, who landed a series of unexpected shots from behind before being dragged away.

After the bout, Heibati took to social media to apologise to the ring girl and claimed he had psyched himself up to fight.

He wrote: "Hello everyone. This is for Maria. I didn't act right with her.

"The reason was that before the MMA fight there were a lot of fistfights. I stayed there in the cage and I just wanted to go out and fight.

"I was tense and, as most understand, emotions flourish in the fight, so before the fight I acted badly towards Maria.

"I want to publicly apologise to her. I am a married man, so I respect the female gender.

"She was doing her job and I, after the fight, didn't admit my guilt either, because they also hit me on the head. Tell Maria that I am sorry."

His apology was not enough to keep his job, with the Hard Fighting Championship slapping him with a lifetime ban.